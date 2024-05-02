More Than 30 Years' Later, 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Child Stars Enjoy a "Little Reunion"

After more than 30 years after the 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire was released, the child stars of the beloved movie have reunited.

On Wednesday, May 1, Canadian writer and former child star Lisa Jakub shared two photos documenting her miniature reunion with her 1993 costars, Mara Wilson and Matthew Lawrence.

The three starred alongside the late, great Robin Williams in the now-classic film, portraying Williams' children as he transforms into an elderly English lady in order to remain close to his children during a contentious divorce with his wife, played by the incomparable Sally Field.

"The sisters had so much fun hanging out with the brothers," Jakub captioned the post, which featured photos of the former co-stars posing alongside another, and another photo featuring Lawrence's two brothers, Andrew and Joey.

"@marawilson and @matthewlawrence still feel like my siblings—even 30 years after filming Mrs Doubtfire. And @andrewlawrence and @joeylawrence are just part of the extended family. I had a great time doing the @officialbrotherlylovepod and can’t wait to share it with you."

A post shared by Lisa Jakub | Blue Mala A photo posted by lisa.jakub on

Jakub also shared the photo of the three former co-stars during their reunion on Threads, along with a similar caption.

"We had a little reunion," she wrote. "30 years later and my Mrs. Doubtfire family still feels like family."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Actress Mara Wilson also shared the same two photos to her personal Instagram account, along with a photo of the Golden Gate Bridge.

"So funny that the same week I went to San Francisco, I got to reunite with my Doubtfire siblings!" Wilson captioned the post.

(For the uninitiated, the movie Mrs. Doubtfire takes place in San Francisco. Coincidence? I think not!)

"It’s always a joy to see @lisa.jakub and @matthewlawrence, and always so much fun to be on @officialbrotherlylovepod," she continued.

'Mrs. Doubtfire' cast on set in 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In November 2021, Jakub posted a sweet message on X, formerly known as Twitter, opening up about how the 1993 film impacted and subsequently changed her life.

"28 years ago today Mrs. Doubtfire opened in theaters.

Things changed for me that day—wonderful things and difficult things—but I’ll always feel grateful for this movie that meant so much to so many people," she posted, along with a black-and-white photo of herself on set with Williams, dressed up as the beloved nanny character.

"It set me on a path that brought me right here," she continued. "That’s pretty damn amazing."

After Williams tragically passed away on August 11, 2014, Wilson shared a touching tribute to the star via a blog post, opening up about what it was like to work with Williams on the Mrs. Doubtfire set.

Robin Williams on the set of 'Mrs. Doubtfire' alongside his child co-stars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Robin would do anything to make me and the other kids laugh," she wrote at the time, as reported by ABC News. "He seemed to know instinctively what we would find funny, and never had to resort to saying anything that was inappropriate for children. He was, after all, a father himself."

Wilson went on to write that her "strongest impression" of Williams "came when we saw each other" again during a table reading of the 1998 film What Dreams May Come.

"Robin crossed to me from across the room, got down to my level, and whispered: 'Hi, how are you?' He asked how my family was doing, how school was, never raising his voice and only sometimes making contact," she wrote. "He seemed so vulnerable...it was as if I was seeing him for the first time. He was a person now."