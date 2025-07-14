Why an 8-Year-Old Tennis Player Told Kate Middleton Not to "Be Nervous" During Sweet Wimbledon Interaction

Kate Middleton is a regular attendee at Wimbledon as the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at which the tournament is held. On July 12, Princess Kate attended the women's singles final solo. Before the event, she met with young tennis players, including an 8-year-old with some important advice for the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate shook hands with Lydia Lowe, a young player from the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, who re-learned to walk after experiencing a brain injury. The Princess of Wales asked Lowe (via The Sun), "Have you got any advice for me? Because I've got a part, I've got to do the prize-giving." She continued, "Any advice for me?" The 8-year-old adorably replied, "Don't be nervous. Take deep breaths."

The Princess of Wales reportedly responded by saying, "Take deep breaths. Okay, I'll remember that. Thank you."

"Have you got any advice for me?" (Image credit: Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

To watch the women's singles final at Wimbledon, Princess Kate wore a white Self-Portrait dress with Gianvito Rossi slingback heels. She accessorized her outfit with a gold Halcyon Days bracelet and Cartier's $3,350 18K Pink Yellow White Gold Classic Trinity Hoop Earrings, and carried an Anya Hindmarch Neeson Small Square Tote in Capra Leather, which retails for $1,490.

"Don't be nervous. Take deep breaths." (Image credit: Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate returned to the tournament on July 13 for the men's singles final, and was joined by husband Prince William, and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. For her second day at the competition in 2025, Princess Kate wore a royal blue V-neck dress, which she accessorized with a pair of Ralph Lauren Collection Celia Calfskin Pumps and a wide-brimmed, ribbon-trimmed hat from L.K. Bennett —an item Marie Claire's senior royal editor, Kristin Contino, also loves.

Princess Kate arrives at Wimbledon on on July 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)