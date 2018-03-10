Today's Top Stories
28 Times Celebs Shaded Each Other in Songs

Getty ImagesYouTube

Nothing fuels rumors of a celebrity feud like some not-so-subtle shade. Here are 28 times celebrities shaded each other in songs.

"Top Off" — DJ Khaled, Jay Z, Future, Beyoncé

Who Beyoncé shaded: Kim Kardashian

Shady lyric: "I break the internet, top two and I ain't number two."

"Bad Blood" — Taylor Swift

Who she shaded: Taylor Swift

Shady lyric: "Did you think we'd be fine? / Still got scars on my back from your knife / So don't think it's in the past / These kind of wounds they last and they last / Now did you think it all through? / All these things will catch up to you / And time can heal but this won't / So if you come in my way, just don't."

"Swish Swish" — Katy Perry

Who she shaded: Taylor Swift

Shady lyric: "Your game is tired / You should retire / You're 'bout as cute as / An old coupon expired (woah, woah) / And karma's not a liar / She keeps receipts."

"My Way" — Calvin Harris

Who he shaded: Taylor Swift

Shady lyric: "Lie awake, two faced / But in my heart I understand."

Bonus shade: The video is full of Taylor references.

"Look What You Made Me Do" — Taylor Swift

Who she shaded: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Shady lyric: "I don't like your little games / Don't like your tilted stage / The role you made me play / Of the fool, no, I don't like you."

"I Hit It First" — Ray J

Who he shaded: Kanye West

Shady lyric: "I had her head going north and her ass going south / But now baby chose to go West / We deep in the building she know that I kill 'em / I know that I hit it the best."

"Cry Me a River" — Justin Timberlake

Who he shaded: Britney Spears

Shady lyric: "You don't have to say, what you did / I already know, I found out from him / Now there's just no chance / With you and me."

Bonus shade: He cast a Britney lookalike in the video.

"You Oughta Know" — Alanis Morissette

Who she shaded: Full House star Dave Coulier

Shady lyric: "And every time you speak her name / Does she know how you told me / You'd hold me until you died / 'Til you died, but you're still alive."

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber

Who he shaded: Selena Gomez

Shady lyric: "My mama don't like you, and she likes everyone."

"Somewhere in America" — Jay Z

Who he shaded: Miley Cyrus

Shady lyric: "Feds still lurking / They see I'm still putting work in / Cause somewhere in America / Miley Cyrus is still twerkin'."

"Shout Out to My Ex" — Little Mix

Who they shaded: Perrie Edwards' ex, Zayn Malik

Shady lyric: "This is a shout out to my ex / Heard he in love with some other chick / Yeah yeah, that hurt me, I'll admit / Forget that boy, I'm over itI hope she gettin’ better sex / Hope she ain't fakin’ it like I did, babe / Took four long years to call it quits / Forget that boy, I'm over it."

"Where Are Ü Now" — Skrillex, Diplo, and Justin Bieber

Who Justin shaded: Selena Gomez

Shady lyric: "Now I'm all alone and my joys turned to moping / Tell me, where are you now that I need you? / Couldn't find you anywhere / When you broke down I didn't leave ya / I was by your side / where are you now that I need ya?"

Bonus shade: At one point in the video, "Where R Now, Selena?" flashes on screen behind Justin.

"I Don't F*ck With You" — Big Sean

Who he shaded: Naya Rivera

Shady lyric: ""And every day I wake up celebrating shit, why? / Cause I just dodged a bullet from a crazy b*tch."

"Bitch I'm Madonna" — Madonna

Who she shaded: Taylor Swift

Shady moment: Many saw the video as a shady response to Taylor Swift's celeb-filled "Bad Blood" video.

"Cold" — Kanye West

Who he shaded: Kris Humphries

Shady lyric: "And I'll admit, I had fell in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him / Well that's cool, baby girl, do ya thang / Lucky I ain't had Jay drop him from the team."

"Getaway Car" — Taylor Swift

Who she shaded: Tom Hiddleston

Shady lyric: "I struck a match and blew your mind / But I didn't mean it / And you didn’t see it / The ties were black, the lies were white / And shades of grey in candlelight / I wanted to leave him / I needed a reason."

"Same Old Love" — Selena Gomez

Who she shaded: Justin Bieber

Shady lyric: "Take away your things and go / You can't take back what you said, I know / I've heard it all before, at least a million times / I'm not one to forget, you know."

"7 Things" — Miley Cyrus

Who she shaded: Nick Jonas

Shady lyric: "You're vain, your games, you're insecure / You love me, you like her / You make me laugh, you make me cry / I don't know which side to buy / Your friends they're jerks / And when you act like them, just know it hurts."

"Dear John" — Taylor Swift

Who she shaded: John Mayer

Shady lyric: "You paint me a blue sky / And go back and turn it to rainAnd I lived in your chess game / But you changed the rules everyday / Wonderin’ which version of you I might get on the phone, tonight / Well I stopped pickin’ up and this song is to let you know why."

"Paper Doll" — John Mayer

Who he shades: Taylor Swift

Shady lyric: "If those angel wings don't fly / Someone's gonna paint you another sky."

"Better Than Revenge" — Taylor Swift

Who she shades: Actress Camilla Belle , who dated Joe Jonas after Taylor.

Shady lyric: "She's not a saint and she's not what you think—she's an actress / But she's better known for the things that she does on the mattress."

"F*ck You" — Lily Allen

Who she shades: George W. Bush

Shady lyric: "Do you get a little kick out of being small minded? You want to be like your father, it’s approval you’re after, well that’s not how you find it."

"The Real Slim Shady" — Eminem

Who he shades: Christina Aguilera

Shady lyric: "Christina Aguilera better switch me chairs so I can sit next to Carson Daly and Fred Durst, and hear ‘em argue over who she gave head to first. You little b****, put me on blast on MTV: ‘Yeah, he’s cute, but I think he’s married to Kim, hee-hee!’ I should download her audio on MP3 and show the whole world how you gave Eminem VD."

"You Suck" — Abigail Breslin

Who she shades: Ex-boyfriend and 5 Seconds of Summer singer Michael Clifford

Shady lyric: “I hate your dumb tattoos, I hope you fly to the moon.”

"Bridges" — Fifth Harmony

Who they shade: Camila Cabello

Shady lyric: "We've come way too far in our stories, oh / To build these walls and to blind ourselves / And for every action, there's a reaction."

"Real Friends" — Camila Cabello

Who she shades: Fifth Harmony

Shady lyric: "I thought that I could trust you, never mind / Why all the switching sides? Where do I draw the line? / I guess I'm too naive to read the signs."

"Apple of My Eye" — Rick Ross

Who he shades: Nicki Minaj

Shady lyric: "I told Meek I wouldn't trust Nicki, instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance."

"44 More" — Logic

Who he shades: Harry Styles and Katy Perry.

Shady lyric: "Sold more albums my first week than Harry Styles and Katy Perry / If that ain't a sign of the times then I don't know what is, man this s*** is scary."

