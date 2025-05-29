Beyoncé Channels Taylor Swift on Her 'Cowboy Carter' Tour in a Snake-Embellished Bodysuit
'Reputation' (Beyoncé's Version).
Beyoncé is apparently in her Reputation era.
For months—years, really—fans have been holding their breath in anticipation of Taylor Swift's fifth re-recorded album, Reputation (Taylor's Version). The tenor reached a fever pitch after rumors swirled that she'd make the official announcement at the 2025 American Music Awards last weekend. But, alas, Swift was nowhere to be found.
Now that her second Eras Tour is complete, the star has been keeping mostly out of the spotlight. And, as a result, fans are currently in the midst of an Easter egg drought that's rapidly approaching critical mass. Thankfully, her good friend Beyoncé is carrying on the reptilian Reputation torch.
Last night, the "16 Carriages" singer performed for the fourth consecutive evening at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. All the usual elements of her Cowboy Carter tour costuming were present: assless chaps, bodysuits, and the star-spangled banner. But one 'fit, in particular, gave palpable Swiftie vibes that simply must be addressed.
During the May 28 concert, Beyoncé stopped her show halfway through so she could help a member of the audience with their gender reveal on stage. The baby is a boy, but Queen Bey's look paid tribute to her girl.
In a video captured by stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the pop star wore a glossy, crimson red bodysuit embellished with crystal-encrusted snakes down both sleeves. Her over-the-knee boots also featured the motif, with serpentine imagery stretching from her toes to her thighs.
While not a direct replica by any means, the look was reminiscent of Swift's original Eras Tour Reputation bodysuit (which she later swapped out for a gold-embellished version). It was Reputation (Beyoncé's Version).
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As much as I'd love to think the pop stars were co-conspirators behind this look, it's more likely that Beyoncé just liked the vibe. But still, a girl can dream.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
This Royal Bride Admits Her Wedding Hair Was "Disgusting" and Her Mother-in-Law "Took Over" Choosing Her Dress
"I look back on it and think I should have worn a simpler dress," she revealed.
-
Gigi Hadid Declares It's a Beaded Bag Summer
She wore a TikTok-favorite style—minus the lobsters.
-
The Belt Bag Trend Is Maya Hawke's Summer It-Bag of Choice
She's following Dua Lipa, Alexa Chung, and Chloë Sevigny's lead.
-
Hailey Bieber Makes Her Billion-Dollar Deal Debut in a Little Black Dress
She's taking a page from Selena Gomez's book.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's Witchy Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress Is an Unexpected Nod to Her Most Famous Movie
This 'Hocus Pocus' look was completely unexpected.
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Elevates a Hannah Montana-Favorite Trend for Miley Cyrus's 'Something Beautiful' Listening Party
It's the best of both worlds.
-
Margot Robbie Puts a Biker Twist on Alaïa's Iconic Le Teckel Bag With Moto Boots and a Mini Skirt
She's embracing the anti-Barbie aesthetic.
-
Miley Cyrus Goes Cowboy Couture in Feathered Chaps and an Archival Mugler Bra Made of Turquoise Stones
Her wild horse summer has officially begun.
-
Natalie Portman's Frothy White Dior Cruise Gown Takes Her Signature Look in a Minimalist Direction
She's been honing her aesthetic for nearly two decades.
-
Dua Lipa's Bridal White Jacquemus Dress Could Double as an Actual Wedding Gown
She's dressing for her new relationship status.
-
Amal Clooney Channels Cartier Gold in a Glistening Impact Awards Gown
Naturally, the look made a major impact.