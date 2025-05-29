Beyoncé Channels Taylor Swift on Her 'Cowboy Carter' Tour in a Snake-Embellished Bodysuit

Beyoncé is apparently in her Reputation era.

For months—years, really—fans have been holding their breath in anticipation of Taylor Swift's fifth re-recorded album, Reputation (Taylor's Version). The tenor reached a fever pitch after rumors swirled that she'd make the official announcement at the 2025 American Music Awards last weekend. But, alas, Swift was nowhere to be found.

Now that her second Eras Tour is complete, the star has been keeping mostly out of the spotlight. And, as a result, fans are currently in the midst of an Easter egg drought that's rapidly approaching critical mass. Thankfully, her good friend Beyoncé is carrying on the reptilian Reputation torch.

Last night, the "16 Carriages" singer performed for the fourth consecutive evening at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. All the usual elements of her Cowboy Carter tour costuming were present: assless chaps, bodysuits, and the star-spangled banner. But one 'fit, in particular, gave palpable Swiftie vibes that simply must be addressed.

During the May 28 concert, Beyoncé stopped her show halfway through so she could help a member of the audience with their gender reveal on stage. The baby is a boy, but Queen Bey's look paid tribute to her girl.

In a video captured by stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the pop star wore a glossy, crimson red bodysuit embellished with crystal-encrusted snakes down both sleeves. Her over-the-knee boots also featured the motif, with serpentine imagery stretching from her toes to her thighs.

While not a direct replica by any means, the look was reminiscent of Swift's original Eras Tour Reputation bodysuit (which she later swapped out for a gold-embellished version). It was Reputation (Beyoncé's Version).

Taylor Swift wore a snake-embellished bodysuit of her own during her 2024 Eras Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As much as I'd love to think the pop stars were co-conspirators behind this look, it's more likely that Beyoncé just liked the vibe. But still, a girl can dream.