Nick Carter Shares New Video a Week After His Sister's Death

A week after Angel Carter paid tribute to Bobbie Jean Carter, who died on December 23, another Carter sibling is back on social media. Nick Carter hasn't posted about his sister's death, though plenty of fans commented on his December 22 Instagram post to share their condolences.
Now, Carter has shared a new family video, which shows his son, seven-year-old Odin, playing golf. "Cherishing these moments," the Backstreet Boys member captioned the clip.
A photo posted by nickcarter on
While some fans wondered why Carter hadn't posted anything about his sister's death, others defended his right to grieve in private, rather than share everything on social media. "It's none of our business how he is coping and shouldn't bring it up. Nick may mention it if and when he's ready," one fan wrote.
Of course, enjoying family moments like this one doesn't mean Carter isn't feeling the loss of his sister. Grief looks different for everyone; it's hardly as simple as being sad for a certain amount of time or refraining from posting happy memories.
In her statement to TMZ about Bobbie Jean's death, family matriarch Jane Carter asked "to be left to grieve in private." And as fans are pointing out on Nick's Instagram post, he deserves the same courtesy.
A photo posted by nickcarter on
Sadly, the Carter family is no stranger to grief. Pop star Aaron Carter died in November 2022; in January 2023, Nick released a tribute song to his brother, "Hurts to Love You." Nick also shared a childhood photo of him and Aaron on Instagram the day after his death, writing, "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know."
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
