We can assume Selena Gomez's little sister is a Selenator, and she's definitely a Swiftie, too. As reported by People, in a recent post on her Instagram Story, Gomez shared a clip of her 12-year-old sister, Gracie, watching a Taylor Swift music video. She captioned the post, "When she loves Auntie Taylor more than me" along with a crying-laughing emoji.

At 12 years old, Gracie is much younger than Gomez and Swift's nearly 20-year friendship, and both her sister and her "auntie" have been famous for her entire life. Swift and Gomez became friends back in 2008. At the time, they were both dating Jonas Brothers—Gomez was with Nick Jonas and Swift was in a relationship with Joe Jonas.

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together," Gomez told Kiss FM UK in 2017 of meeting Swift. "It was amazing. She was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots, and I was definitely up-and-coming. We just clicked."

Today, they're still good friends. Swift has already publicly volunteered to be a flower girl in Gomez's wedding, and as we can see from Gomez's Instagram, she's "Auntie Taylor" to Gracie. Gomez and her younger sibling attended a couple of Eras Tour shows together, and at one of her Arlington, Texas concerts, Swift gave Gracie her "22 hat". (One of her tour traditions was handing a fan the hat she wears while singing "22".)

Gracie and Gomez in matching outfits at the premiere of Frozen II in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez also shared about Gracie in another recent Instagram post. On June 12, she wished her sister a happy birthday and uploaded a carousel full of their memories together.

"Happy birthday to my baby sissy," Gomez wrote in the caption. "As I cry writing this, my heart melts because I know you know I’m always on your side. No matter what. I love you baby girl."