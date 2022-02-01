Nicola Coughlan Would Like Everyone to Stop Commenting on Her Body, Please

Being in the public eye is... interesting. Being a woman in the public eye sounds frankly horrific. People seem to think that, because someone is famous, they can just say whatever they want about them—or even directly to them. Nicola Coughlan would like to, "please, please," set the record straight on that one.

"Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me," the Bridgerton and Derry Girls actress recently wrote on Instagram.

"Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day.

"If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly

"Anyways here’s a pic of me in my hotel in NY about to go to SNL, it’s unrelated to this post but delighted with my hair in it"

I am equally delighted with her hair in it—she has a light blonde bob situation going on, with soft waves that look low-key windswept. She's wearing a soft makeup look with a glossy pink lip, and rocking a floral dress with a big white lacy collar.

But anyway, back to the matter at hand, it's so icky that women who have the audacity to be *perceived* on the Internet and in the media just expect to be insulted for it. I can only hope that Coughlan's words can deter some trolls from being their most vile, but it unfortunately feels like we still have a helluva long way to go before basic decency is the norm—as long as people still enjoy the comfort of anonymity online.