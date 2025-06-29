Rihanna's Sheer Chanel Custom Set and Marli Diamond Jewelry Make Her the Chicest Smurfette on the Red Carpet
The singer's outfit—adorned with feathers and crystals—wouldn't stop sparkling.
Rihanna is currently pregnant with her third child with A$AP Rocky, and her schedule appears to be busier than ever. On Saturday, June 28, the "Work" singer traveled to Brussels in Belgium for the world premiere of Smurfs, in which she voices the character Smurfette. Unsurprisingly, Rihanna ensured she was the chicest Smurf on the red carpet by wearing a custom outfit from Chanel.
The two-piece bespoke Chanel set consisted of a semi-sheer baby doll top in light blue, which was adorned with feathers and crystals, and a matching skirt with a short train. The Fenty Beauty owner wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps in the same shade of blue as her Chanel set.
Rihanna accessorized the outfit with tons of diamonds, including a Marli diamond ring, featuring a central emerald, a $2,600 Marli White Agate Cleo Lotus Twist Ear Cuff, a $7,200 Marli White Gold Avenues Statement Ring, and a pair of diamond earrings from the jeweler.
Rihanna's appearance at the Smurfs premiere comes only days after she attended Paris Fashion Week with partner A$AP Rocky. For the occasion, the "Stay" singer combined three summer hair trends by incorporating baby braids and twists into a high bun, while modeling side-swept curtain bangs for the sexiest take on bed-head hair with her braided up-do.
After announcing her third pregnancy at the Met Gala in May, Rihanna opened up about how she was feeling, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I'm good, shockingly feeling okay, and not too overwhelmed at the moment." She continued, "At first, I was kind of like, tired, but I'm excited."
Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky told reporters (via Hello! magazine), "Honestly, it's a blessing because you know how some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people...But we've been seeing love for the most part, and we appreciate that. Love is love."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.