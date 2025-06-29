Rihanna's Sheer Chanel Custom Set and Marli Diamond Jewelry Make Her the Chicest Smurfette on the Red Carpet

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her third child with A$AP Rocky, and her schedule appears to be busier than ever. On Saturday, June 28, the "Work" singer traveled to Brussels in Belgium for the world premiere of Smurfs, in which she voices the character Smurfette. Unsurprisingly, Rihanna ensured she was the chicest Smurf on the red carpet by wearing a custom outfit from Chanel.

The two-piece bespoke Chanel set consisted of a semi-sheer baby doll top in light blue, which was adorned with feathers and crystals, and a matching skirt with a short train. The Fenty Beauty owner wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps in the same shade of blue as her Chanel set.

Rihanna accessorized the outfit with tons of diamonds, including a Marli diamond ring, featuring a central emerald, a $2,600 Marli White Agate Cleo Lotus Twist Ear Cuff, a $7,200 Marli White Gold Avenues Statement Ring, and a pair of diamond earrings from the jeweler.

Rihanna posing with Smurfette. (Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Rihanna wearing custom Chanel at the Smurfs premiere. (Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Rihanna's appearance at the Smurfs premiere comes only days after she attended Paris Fashion Week with partner A$AP Rocky. For the occasion, the "Stay" singer combined three summer hair trends by incorporating baby braids and twists into a high bun, while modeling side-swept curtain bangs for the sexiest take on bed-head hair with her braided up-do.

Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After announcing her third pregnancy at the Met Gala in May, Rihanna opened up about how she was feeling, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I'm good, shockingly feeling okay, and not too overwhelmed at the moment." She continued, "At first, I was kind of like, tired, but I'm excited."

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky told reporters (via Hello! magazine), "Honestly, it's a blessing because you know how some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people...But we've been seeing love for the most part, and we appreciate that. Love is love."

