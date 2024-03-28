Olivia Rodrigo Hilariously Recreates Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theatre Ad… and the Actress Responds

Turns out, Olivia Rodrigo has some acting chops!



On Tuesday, Rodrigo posted a video of herself on TikTok prior to her concert at Belle Centre in Montreal, Quebec, recreating Nicole Kidman's viral (and, frankly, iconic) 2021 AMC Theatre commercial.



In the video, the "Good 4 U" singer walks through the stadium as if it is a movie theater, at one point sitting down and eating out of a comically oversized bag of popcorn. Throughout the video, Rodrigo mimics the ad word for word using Kidman's voiceover.



Fans of Rodrigo responded emphatically, of course, as her recreation was spot on. Even Kidman herself weighed in on the video, reposting the vide on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.



"You just won me some major points with my girls! Adore you @oliviarodrigo xx," she wrote in a caption, referencing her daughters Faith Margaret, 13, and Sunday Rose, 15.

Responding to Rodrigo's spot-on ad recreation is not the first time that Kidman has discussed her well-known AMC ad. In a previous interview for Elle’s April 2024 Impact issue, the actress discussed the 2021 commercial, telling the publication that she felt it necessary to help bring people back to the movie theaters after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down theaters nationwide and heavily impacted the entertainment industry.

“It was just the desire to keep cinemas alive,” she said at the time. “I’ve had the best experiences in cinema. I’d pretend I was going to school; I’d forge a note, and I’d go and sit in a movie theater. That’s a safe haven for me, so the idea of those not existing—that’s just not part of the equation in my lifetime.”



Kidman went on to say that "if that's what it takes, I'll do whatever it takes."



"We have to have some more ideas for the next one," she added.

Rodrigo is a woman of many talents. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Rodrigo is a fan of the movies, and has even discussed certain films in the past.



During a previous conversation Phoebe Bridgers for Interview magazine, Rodrigo said the film Beau is Afraid felt "like a bad acid trip."

“I got so scared. I literally had to walk out of the theater. I have never had such a visceral reaction to a movie in my life,” the "Vampire" singer said at the time, adding that it's "the scariest movie" she's ever seen...to the point that it made her laugh.

“That’s the only reasonable reaction. Your body just can’t process it. You have to laugh,” she added.