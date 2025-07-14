Princess Kate's Next Tiara Appearance Is Sooner Than You Probably Think as U.S. State Visit Is Confirmed

The Princess of Wales thrilled royal fans when she wore Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara at the state banquet held to honor French president Emmanuel Macron last week, marking her first tiara appearance since 2023. But on Monday, July 14, Buckingham Palace announced that another lavish state banquet will be held in just two months when President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the U.K.

While news of their unprecedented second state visit has been swirling over the past few months, the palace has now set an official date, with the couple heading across the pond from Sept. 17 through 19. Like Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, The King and Queen will host the president and first lady at Windsor Castle instead of Buckingham Palace.

On July 8, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a ceremonial welcome during the French state visit, and royal fans should expect the same when the U.S. president arrives in September. The King and Queen will also host a glittering state banquet in honor of their American guests—and that means tiaras.

The Princess of Wales and The King raised a glass to Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Windsor Castle on July 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Donald and Melania Trump are seen with Queen Elizabeth, King Charles (then Prince Charles) and Queen Camilla (then the Duchess of Cornwall) during their 2019 state visit to the U.K. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the French state visit, Princess Kate wore a custom red Sarah Burton for Givenchy gown and her go-to Lover's Knot tiara, which was also a favorite of the late Princess Diana. Kate has also worn two other tiaras over the years, including the historic Strathmore Rose Tiara and the Lotus Flower Tiara.

Interestingly, the Princess of Wales has never re-worn her wedding tiara, the Cartier Halo Tiara, unlike Diana, who often donned her wedding day headpiece, the Spencer Tiara.

The July 8 state banquet marked the first time Princess Kate—who was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024—had attended such an event since 2023. She missed the Japanese state visit in June 2024 amid her recovery and attended the welcome event for the Qatari state visit in November, but didn't join the Royal Family for the state banquet that evening.

In June, the Princess of Wales backed out of Royal Ascot at the last minute, noting she was "disappointed" but still trying "to find the right balance" between royal duties as she continued to recover from cancer.