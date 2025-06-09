Similar to Beyoncé and her alter-ego, Sasha Fierce (IYKYK), Olivia Rodrigo's on-stage self couldn't be more different than her off-duty persona. While performing, the Grammy winner embraces edgy, alternative-wear inspired by rock stars—think fishnet tights, metallic bodysuits, and hot pants. During her off time, Rodrigo strips it back to cool-girl basics. But on June 8, her two aesthetics merged by way of her summer shoes.

Just 12 hours after her performance at the Governors Ball music festival, Rodrigo ditched her lingerie-inspired costumes for street style staples, starting with Adidas sneakers. Instead of her tried-and-true Sambas, the "deja vu" singer debuted the celeb-approved Adidas Tokyo model, beloved Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Monica Barbaro. Adorned with Adidas' signature stripes, Rodrigo's narrow sneakers were inspired by '70s running silhouettes, featuring suede uppers, leather lining, and rubber outsoles. The 23-year-old's $90 shoes are available in various vibrant colors, but she chose an electric shade of blue.

Shockingly, the Tokyos weren't Rodrigo's only footwear. Alongside her bright blue sneakers, she carried their grungy counterpart in hand: Dr. Martens Jadon Boots. Seem familiar? That's because they were her signature shoes on the Guts World Tour in summer 2024. Perhaps she changed into the platforms later in the day.

Olivia Rodrigo sports Adidas Tokyo sneakers with her chunky Doc Marten boots in hand. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Since her Tokyos filling the color quota, Rodrigo paired her shoes with classic neutrals. On top, she wore a white crop top with short cap sleeves. Then, she tapped into the dark-wash denim trend with indigo straight-leg jeans, courtesy of Swedish brand, Nudie Jeans Co. Sold-out oval-shaped sunglasses from Karen Wazen finished her OOTD.

Longtime Livies know her chunky Docs are reserved for the stage. She rarely—if ever—wears them during her down time. While on the Guts tour, Rodrigo's Jaden Docs took center stage upwards of 100 times, from Miami, to Paris, and every stadium stop in between. The lace-ups frequently dressed down her designer attire, including a custom rhinestone-embellished skirt set from Michael Schmidt Studios.

In Feb. 2024, Olivia Rodrigo takes center stage at the 'Guts' world tour in chunky Doc Martens. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During her Guts era, the Jadens also accompanied Rodrigo to the 2024 Grammy Awards. During her performance of "vampire," eagle-eyed fans spotted the statement shoes underneath a romantic red Naeem Khan gown.

Olivia Rodrigo's Dr. Martens are hidden underneath her red gown at the 2024 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, while her Adidas Tokyos may be brand-new, Rodrigo's Docs certainly don't need to be broken in.

