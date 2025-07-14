Princess Charlotte Is Following in Grandma Princess Diana's Fashion Footsteps With One Wimbledon Accessory
The 10-year-old is upping her fashion game.
Tennis fan Princess Charlotte always steals the show when she heads to Wimbledon with mom Princess Kate, and she joined her parents and big brother, Prince George, for the thrilling men's singles final on Sunday, July 13. Dressed in a sleeveless ivory dress with black ruffle trim—a custom piece by none other than Kate's wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton—Charlotte looked like her mother's mini-me, but one of the little princess's accessories actually has a sweet tie to her grandmother, Princess Diana.
The late princess wore a gold bracelet with a number of meaningful charms, and for Sunday's Wimbledon match, Princess Charlotte wore her own silver charm bracelet from Pandora. While Diana's included charms like an "H" and "W" for her children's initials and an apple to represent her love of NYC, Charlotte chose her own symbolic pieces on her silver bracelet.
The pre-teen turned 10 in May, and her bracelet includes a silver charm with a green crystal to represent her emerald birthstone—perhaps a 10th birthday gift? Charlotte also showed off her love of Disney's The Lion King, wearing a rose gold charm featuring Nala the lion. A silver heart with an engraved message also hung from her bracelet, although what was written on the heart remains unclear.
Princess Charlotte finished off her Wimbledon look by adding Ray-Ban sunglasses and Papouelli flats, wearing her hair pulled half back in her signature braided hairstyle.
The tween also wore nail polish for the first time at a public event, showing off a pink manicure as she covered her face during the exciting match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
Although Prince Louis usually wins in the hilarious expressions department, Charlotte didn't hide her emotions during the match as she gasped, cheered and eventually looked depressed after Alcarez lost to Sinner in the end. But all wasn't lost as the princess and big brother George got to meet the Wimbledon champion after the game—and receive a signed ball.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.