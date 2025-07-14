Princess Charlotte Is Following in Grandma Princess Diana's Fashion Footsteps With One Wimbledon Accessory

Tennis fan Princess Charlotte always steals the show when she heads to Wimbledon with mom Princess Kate, and she joined her parents and big brother, Prince George, for the thrilling men's singles final on Sunday, July 13. Dressed in a sleeveless ivory dress with black ruffle trim—a custom piece by none other than Kate's wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton—Charlotte looked like her mother's mini-me, but one of the little princess's accessories actually has a sweet tie to her grandmother, Princess Diana.

The late princess wore a gold bracelet with a number of meaningful charms, and for Sunday's Wimbledon match, Princess Charlotte wore her own silver charm bracelet from Pandora. While Diana's included charms like an "H" and "W" for her children's initials and an apple to represent her love of NYC, Charlotte chose her own symbolic pieces on her silver bracelet.

The pre-teen turned 10 in May, and her bracelet includes a silver charm with a green crystal to represent her emerald birthstone—perhaps a 10th birthday gift? Charlotte also showed off her love of Disney's The Lion King, wearing a rose gold charm featuring Nala the lion. A silver heart with an engraved message also hung from her bracelet, although what was written on the heart remains unclear.

Princess Charlotte wore a Pandora charm bracelet while taking in the tennis action. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte showed off her pink manicure at the men's singles final match on Sunday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana is seen wearing her gold charm bracelet in 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore a blue Roksanda dress while Princess Charlotte dressed in a custom Sarah Burton for Givenchy look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte finished off her Wimbledon look by adding Ray-Ban sunglasses and Papouelli flats, wearing her hair pulled half back in her signature braided hairstyle.

The tween also wore nail polish for the first time at a public event, showing off a pink manicure as she covered her face during the exciting match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Although Prince Louis usually wins in the hilarious expressions department, Charlotte didn't hide her emotions during the match as she gasped, cheered and eventually looked depressed after Alcarez lost to Sinner in the end. But all wasn't lost as the princess and big brother George got to meet the Wimbledon champion after the game—and receive a signed ball.