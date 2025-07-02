July 2 marked a pivotal moment in Olivia Rodrigo's It girl career: her highly-anticipated Wimbledon debut. But the star wasn't alone in the stands—her boyfriend, Louis Partridge tagged along. Just days after they attended the Glastonbury Festival together, the power couple served their best "doubles" style at London's Centre Court with an assist from a reigning summer trend.

On day three of the three-week tennis tournament, Rodrigo and Partridge both swapped festival fashion for prim and proper tenniscore attire. The Grammy winner, for one, styled a short-sleeve mini dress in the It-print of the summer: gingham. The red-and-white pattern was buttoned to the top of her flat collar, which upped the picnic-core vibes tenfold.

She chose an equally preppy purse in red suede to match her dress. Rodrigo's top-handle Khaite bag aligned with the east-west bag trend that's flooding the street style scene. The "vampire" singer's crimson color story continued with oval-shaped sunglasses in a similar tortoiseshell maroon shade.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge stole the show at Wimbledon 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As any good boyfriend should, Partridge coordinated his striped two-tone tie to Rodrigo's daytime dress. Then, he followed Wimbledon's strict dress code with a navy blue sport coat (single-breasted, of course). The Enola Holmes actor layered a baby blue button-down underneath, tucked into khaki trousers.

Olivia and Louis were all smiles in the famous green stands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On-stage, Rodrigo would never be caught in gingham. The 22-year-old's Guts aesthetic leans more '90s grunge. At her sold-out shows, she rotates between fishnet tights, leather hot pants, distressed band tees, and lacy bralettes.

Girly gingham does, however, flood her Instagram grid. On Sept. 4, she looked French girl chic in a seersucker Apres Studio dress covered in black-and-white gingham. It sold out minutes after receiving Rodrigo's approval.

In Sept. 2024, Olivia channeled French girl fashion in a seersucker gingham dress. (Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

Last summer, the print made its way to her swimwear style. In April 2024, Rodrigo soaked up some sun in a gingham two-piece, courtesy of Guizio's collab with Frankie's Bikinis. The black-and-white check was embellished with itty-bitty red roses. She paired the triangle two piece with high-top Converse Chuck sneakers, a staple from her Sour era in 2021.

Olivia soaked up the sun in a gingham two-piece. (Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

Rodrigo is the latest gingham girl to emerge this season, following in Taylor Swift, Sofia Richie Grainge, Emma Watson, Rihanna, and Blake Lively's footsteps. Who will board the bandwagon next? My bet's on Sabrina Carpenter.

