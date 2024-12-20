Paris Hilton Can "Maybe" See Herself Running for Office
President Hilton???
Paris Hilton is living out her Legally Blonde dream.
After campaigning in Washington, D.C. for the last couple of years and seeing how her voice can effect change, Hilton said that running for office in the future isn't out of the question for her.
"After coming here so many times over the past couple of years and seeing that my voice really can make a difference, and I can really shine a spotlight on things that are important around the world to make it a better place and safer for children, I can maybe see that happening," the media personality told a journalist this week at the Capitol, per The Hill.
Hilton was in D.C. after the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act passed last week, a bill which she was in making a reality.
"I’m so emotional right now. I never felt prouder in my life," she said.
"I worked so hard on this bill the past couple years, just to be here today and see our bill passing Congress has been one of the most incredible moments of my life."
Hilton's fight against institutional child abuse is deeply personal, because of the abuse she says she received when she was sent to Provo Canyon School in Utah as a teenager.
Writing on X after the bill passed, Hilton said, "This moment is proof that our voices matter, that speaking out can spark change, and that no child should ever endure the horrors of abuse in silence. I did this for the younger version of myself and the youth who were senselessly taken from us by the Troubled Teen Industry."
Today is a day I will never forget. After years of sharing my story and advocating on Capitol Hill, the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act has officially passed the U.S Congress. This moment is proof that our voices matter, that speaking out can spark change, and that no child… pic.twitter.com/NUYLMJyDpCDecember 18, 2024
While Hilton has not run for office in earnest in the past, she did once do it as a joke. The year was 2008, and presidential candidate John McCain used her image in a campaign ad without her permission.
In response, the DJ filmed a spoof campaign video for Funny or Die, in which she proclaimed, referencing McCain, "Hey America! I'm Paris Hilton and I'm a celebrity too. Only I'm not from the olden days and I'm not promising change like that other guy. I'm just hot."
A faultless platform.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
