For days now, Miley Cyrus has been making appearances in fall 2025's biggest trends all over Paris. The woman has been everywhere promoting her new album—doing interviews, shaking hands, and turning looks. At this point, she should just announce her bid for city mayor, because frankly, I'd vote for her based on the outfits alone. (Just kidding, I'm sure she'd have great policies.)

The pop star kicked off her weekend-long style marathon on Saturday, April 26, when she stepped out in a smocked Saint Laurent mini dress. She repped the luxury designer throughout her entire 'fit, styling the off-the-shoulder number with sunglasses, jewelry, and $955 pumps from the brand.

Miley Cyrus takes wears a saint laurent for casual outing in the Saint Germain des Prés district of Paris.

Miley Cyrus kicked off a weekend of Paris outfits in a Saint Laurent mini dress.

Later that day, Cyrus pivoted to another beloved celebrity label, Alaïa—a move that would set the tone for the rest of the weekend to come. She likewise wore a full look from the brand, styling an ankle-length, padded leather coat with square-toe boots—both unreleased designs from Alaïa's Fall 2025 runway.

American singer Miley Cyrus is seen looking amazing in a sleek black Alaïa coat

She followed-up with a padded Alaïa coat and boots.

The following day, Cyrus woke up bright and early to pump out another runway outfit. She copy and pasted a colorblock leather look from Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Ready to Wear show, in a crimson skirt, burgundy aviator jacket, and slouchy sage green gloves. Even her needle-nosed pumps were a direct pull from the original catwalk styling.

American singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus is seen in a saint laurent outfit in Paris

The next day, she returned to YSL, in a '80s-inspired leather look.

From there, the "End of the World" singer took a hard-pivot, going from mismatched fall layers to a springtime-appropriate ivory midi dress. Like her previous outfits, the Hermès creation isn't yet shoppable to the public. She styled it simply, adding only the Alaïa boots she wore the day before.

Miley Cyrus was seen posing for photos in Paris, looking stunning in a Hermès dress.

Her second look of the day was comprised of an Hermès dress and the same Alaïa boots.

At this point, I'd be ready for a nap—but Cyrus just kept on going. She debuted another piece from Alaïa's upcoming line, cloaked in a long wool coat. The pice was minimalist in nature, but featured several key details, such as asymmetrical button closures, cartoon-like shoulder pads, and a dramatic hood.

Pop star Miley Cyrus poses beautifully in an alaia hooded coat

She later swapped the midi for a dramatic hooded coat.

Afterward, Cyrus underwent her fourth quick-change of the day, debuting a third Alaïa look for her evening's events. The singer chose another statement coat, wearing the brand's denim trench like a dress. She finished with several more Alaïa finds, including a black bodysuit and shield sunglasses.

Miley Cyrus enjoys a night out at Giusé Trattoria in Paris and is later seen returning to her hotel

Cyrus's final Saturday look was also from Alaïa. The star wore a denim trench coats as a dress.

The next morning, Cyrus stepped out wearing her seventh and final look of the weekend. She took to the streets of Paris once again, but chose to embrace a new designer: Mugler. Her jumpsuit featured pinstripe trousers, which were attached to a velvet corset by way of large criss-cross stitches.

Miley Cyrus was seen departing her hotel in Paris, dressed in a stunning Mugler outfit

Her last outfit of the weekend was a velvet-topped jumpsuit—a surprise Mugler placement.

Though created by a different design house entirely, the one-piece still embodied Cyrus's "surprisingly demure" Something Beautiful aesthetic. The singer is exploring a new look defined by surprisingly accessible bases (like a button-up shirt or a little black dress) paired to freaky accessories by the likes of Rick Owens and Bottega Veneta. Her Paris outfits took the narrative in a fresh, even more runway-centric direction—one that only a pop star could access.

