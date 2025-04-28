Miley Cyrus's Paris Outfit Marathon Is Her Head-Start on Fall 2025's Biggest Runway Trends
She's in her designer era.
For days now, Miley Cyrus has been making appearances in fall 2025's biggest trends all over Paris. The woman has been everywhere promoting her new album—doing interviews, shaking hands, and turning looks. At this point, she should just announce her bid for city mayor, because frankly, I'd vote for her based on the outfits alone. (Just kidding, I'm sure she'd have great policies.)
The pop star kicked off her weekend-long style marathon on Saturday, April 26, when she stepped out in a smocked Saint Laurent mini dress. She repped the luxury designer throughout her entire 'fit, styling the off-the-shoulder number with sunglasses, jewelry, and $955 pumps from the brand.
Later that day, Cyrus pivoted to another beloved celebrity label, Alaïa—a move that would set the tone for the rest of the weekend to come. She likewise wore a full look from the brand, styling an ankle-length, padded leather coat with square-toe boots—both unreleased designs from Alaïa's Fall 2025 runway.
The following day, Cyrus woke up bright and early to pump out another runway outfit. She copy and pasted a colorblock leather look from Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Ready to Wear show, in a crimson skirt, burgundy aviator jacket, and slouchy sage green gloves. Even her needle-nosed pumps were a direct pull from the original catwalk styling.
From there, the "End of the World" singer took a hard-pivot, going from mismatched fall layers to a springtime-appropriate ivory midi dress. Like her previous outfits, the Hermès creation isn't yet shoppable to the public. She styled it simply, adding only the Alaïa boots she wore the day before.
At this point, I'd be ready for a nap—but Cyrus just kept on going. She debuted another piece from Alaïa's upcoming line, cloaked in a long wool coat. The pice was minimalist in nature, but featured several key details, such as asymmetrical button closures, cartoon-like shoulder pads, and a dramatic hood.
Afterward, Cyrus underwent her fourth quick-change of the day, debuting a third Alaïa look for her evening's events. The singer chose another statement coat, wearing the brand's denim trench like a dress. She finished with several more Alaïa finds, including a black bodysuit and shield sunglasses.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The next morning, Cyrus stepped out wearing her seventh and final look of the weekend. She took to the streets of Paris once again, but chose to embrace a new designer: Mugler. Her jumpsuit featured pinstripe trousers, which were attached to a velvet corset by way of large criss-cross stitches.
Though created by a different design house entirely, the one-piece still embodied Cyrus's "surprisingly demure" Something Beautiful aesthetic. The singer is exploring a new look defined by surprisingly accessible bases (like a button-up shirt or a little black dress) paired to freaky accessories by the likes of Rick Owens and Bottega Veneta. Her Paris outfits took the narrative in a fresh, even more runway-centric direction—one that only a pop star could access.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
The Kardashian Sister Prince Harry Was Almost Set Up With by a Mutual Friend Before He Met Meghan Markle
"I walked in and saw her with Princess Beatrice."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Everyone in NYC Is Wearing These Boho Bags
Shop the styles driving the vintage revival.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Zendaya Warms Up for the Met Gala in Kendall Jenner's Favorite Uggs
All A-listers seem to love this shoe.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Blake Lively Recreates Beyoncé's Butter Yellow Outfit From Head to Toe at the 'Another Simple Favor' After-Party
The styling couldn't be more Blake.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Blake Lively's Time100 Gala Dress Pays Tribute to Her Own 2022 Met Gala Look
The first Monday in May came early this year.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Kendall Jenner Honors Her Self-Imposed Paris Dress Code in a Corporate Gray Suit
She owns this outfit in multiples herself.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Lila Moss Cosplays a 2010s Hollister Model in Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats
She walked out of a Hollister catalog.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Miley Cyrus Reinvigorates the Thigh Slit in a Spicy Little Black Dress and Body Harness
She's deep in her 'Something Beautiful' fashion era.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Miley Cyrus's New Signature Look Is So Different Than Any of Her Past Eras
Nothing could have prepared me for her new look.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
I’m Choosing These Retro Sneakers Over Every Other Shoe Trend
Footwear designers are on a vintage kick, and I'm all for it.
By Emma Childs
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Favorite Necklace Stack Subtly Nods to Her Husband and Baby
No wonder she wears it constantly.
By Kelsey Stiegman