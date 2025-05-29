Hailey Bieber Makes Her Billion-Dollar Deal Debut in a Little Black Dress
She's taking a page from Selena Gomez's beauty mogul book.
In the last few years, a very simple business plan has emerged among Hollywood's most elite: be rich, start a beauty business, become a millionaire, repeat. Rihanna has done it, Selena Gomez has done it, Kylie Jenner has done it, and now Hailey Bieber has done it.
Once stars cross the billion-dollar mark, they immediately begin dressing from a whole new playbook. Gomez, for example, has made the little black dress her standard, having worn dozens of styles (if not more) since joining the billionaire's club. And one 10-figure beauty merger later, Bieber is now following in her footsteps.
Last night, e.l.f. announced it had officially acquired Bieber's eponymous skincare label, Rhode, in a deal valued at $1 billion. Without skipping a beat, the model promptly stepped out wearing her own take on the billionaire beauty mogul's uniform.
On May 28, Bieber attended a Audemars Piguet event in Los Angeles. She was dressed in a slinky LBD with a micro-mini hemline. Simple and sophisticated was the name of the game.
The Saint Laurent number had an innate elegance the rest of us 99 percenters could only dream of—and the price tag to match. While this exact dress isn't shoppable online, similar designs sell can cost as much as $5,200.
Of course, Bieber sported a five-figure timepiece from the high-end watch brand—the only piece of jewelry she wore with her debut look (save for her engagement ring, of course). Beyond that, any additional accessorizing was kept to a minimum. She slipped on a pair of $895 satin slingback pumps, also from Saint Laurent, and wore sunglasses at night to complete the glamorous picture.
Welcome to the billionaire's club, Hailey. I have a feeling you'll fit right in.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
