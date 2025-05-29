Hailey Bieber Makes Her Billion-Dollar Deal Debut in a Little Black Dress

In the last few years, a very simple business plan has emerged among Hollywood's most elite: be rich, start a beauty business, become a millionaire, repeat. Rihanna has done it, Selena Gomez has done it, Kylie Jenner has done it, and now Hailey Bieber has done it.

Once stars cross the billion-dollar mark, they immediately begin dressing from a whole new playbook. Gomez, for example, has made the little black dress her standard, having worn dozens of styles (if not more) since joining the billionaire's club. And one 10-figure beauty merger later, Bieber is now following in her footsteps.

Last night, e.l.f. announced it had officially acquired Bieber's eponymous skincare label, Rhode, in a deal valued at $1 billion. Without skipping a beat, the model promptly stepped out wearing her own take on the billionaire beauty mogul's uniform.

Selena Gomez wore a black satin gown on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On May 28, Bieber attended a Audemars Piguet event in Los Angeles. She was dressed in a slinky LBD with a micro-mini hemline. Simple and sophisticated was the name of the game.

The Saint Laurent number had an innate elegance the rest of us 99 percenters could only dream of—and the price tag to match. While this exact dress isn't shoppable online, similar designs sell can cost as much as $5,200.

Hailey Bieber spent her first night as a billionaire in a little black dress by Saint Laurent. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Of course, Bieber sported a five-figure timepiece from the high-end watch brand—the only piece of jewelry she wore with her debut look (save for her engagement ring, of course). Beyond that, any additional accessorizing was kept to a minimum. She slipped on a pair of $895 satin slingback pumps, also from Saint Laurent, and wore sunglasses at night to complete the glamorous picture.

Audemars Piguet Pre-Owned Royal Oak 34mm $28,543 at Farfetch

Welcome to the billionaire's club, Hailey. I have a feeling you'll fit right in.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors