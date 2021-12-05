Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan Finally Ended Their Feud

Few celebrity feuds of the aughts were as memorable—or were as well-documented by the paparazzi—as Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan’s epic falling out, which started in the mid-aughts and continued until, well, this week.

On the Dec. 3 episode of Hilton’s podcast This is Paris, the recently married reality star offered some unprompted well wishes for her former frenemy. "I saw Lindsay got engaged, and I know that we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her," Hilton said. "I am genuinely very happy for her, and it just makes me so happy to see."

Hilton also reflected on the “Holy Trinity” photo of her, Lohan and Britney Spears in a car outside the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006 that became one of the most iconic celebrity photos of the time.

"Fifteen years later, and so much has happened in the past two weeks,” Hilton said on the podcast. “I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged. Lindsay just got engaged. I love seeing how different our lives are now, and how much we've grown up."

Hilton also reflected on their feud, saying that "most of these problems were caused by the media."

In 2017, Lohan even tweeted an invitation for Hilton and Spears to join her 31st birthday celebration in Greece.

But in the last few years, Hilton herself has made several disparaging public comments about Lohan. In 2018, Hilton clapped back at a post containing some disparaging comments Lohan had made in the past.

“When Hilton fan account @paris2000s posted a video compilation of the Lindsay Lohan Beach Club star making bold accusations about the ‘Come Alive’ singer, she left a comment calling Lohan a “pathological liar,’” US Weekly reported.

As recently as 2019, Paris threw shade at her former friend on Watch What Happens Live, when Andy Cohen asked Hilton to say three nice things about Lohan. Her response? “She’s beyond.”

By which, she clarified, she meant beyond “lame and embarrassing.”

“Obviously Paris needs to feel relevant and is desperate for attention,” Lohan’s team responded in a statement to US Weekly.

Even then, Hilton appeared to be regretful of her remarks. “You know, I was really nervous to go on the show because it was my first time on that show, and I didn’t know what to expect,” she told Jenny McCarthy on her Sirius XM show shortly afterwards. “I didn’t know what he was going to ask. And I just, at that moment, I didn’t even know — he was was like, ‘Say three nice things.’ I didn’t know what to say. And I feel bad now ‘cause like, whatever. It’s beyond. I really, I didn’t know what to say, but then I talked to my mom last night after and she taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

Last year, a script was rumored to be circulating in Hollywood called Frenemy, about the infamous feud.