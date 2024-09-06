Paris Hilton Credits Miley Cyrus For Inspiring Her New Album
"I'm just so grateful that I said yes."
It's been 18 years since Paris Hilton released a pop album. Now that her second album, Infinite Icon, is out in the world, the influencer and reality television star is making it clear that she has one famous friend to thank for inspiring her to hop back into the music pool.
"I've always loved music. It's always been such a huge passion of mine," Hilton told People in an exclusive interview for the publication's latest cover story. "But in those years since my first album, I have just been busy building my empire and working on the million projects I'm doing in all my different businesses."
It wasn't until her friend, Miley Cyrus, called to ask Hilton if she would join her on stage that Hilton says she started to consider a pop music comeback.
"When Miley asked me to come on New Year's Eve to surprise everyone and sing 'Stars Are Blind' with her and Sia, so magical being on stage and feeling those pop star vibes," she explained, going on to say that what Sia said to her after their performance solidified her desire to create another pop album.
"She looked at me and said, 'You were incredible last night. You were born to be a pop star. Why have you not released another album?'" Sia told Hilton, who went so far as to offer to make another album with the reality television star.
"I was like, 'Hell yes,'" Hilton added.
According to Hilton, Sia then sent her "60 songs that she'd written," and eventually went on to executive produce her latest album, Infinite Icon, which was released on Friday, Sept. 6.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"I'm just so grateful that I said yes to Miley that night to do 'Stars Are Blind' because that really just started me on this whole journey to do this second album," Hilton continued. "I couldn't be prouder of how it all turned out."
Nearly 20 years ago, in 2006, Hilton released her debut pop album, aptly named "Paris."
“My first album was very much on just how my life was at that point. It was my Party Girl-era," she told the Associated Press in a recent interview via Zoom. "The songs are just very carefree and fun and all about going out looking hot and having a great time."
She says that her latest album "has a lot more meaning to it," going on to say that her goal was to create songs that "really reflect on my life and my journey and be introspective."
Hilton went on to say that music has "always been a passion" of hers, and in addition to being inspired by Cyrus and Sia, she said there was a hole in pop music that she needed to fill.
“Someone needed to come and save pop music," she said. "So I’m here.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Fall’s Color Trends Are Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Banana Republic
36 finds in the season's color palette for under $300.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Selena Gomez is Officially a Billionaire Thanks to Her Rare Beauty Makeup Line
The singer and actress is now one of the youngest rich people in the country.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
What Is Jessica Pegula's Net Worth?
The 30-year-old has been dubbed the "world's richest tennis player."
By Danielle Campoamor Published