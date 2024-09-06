Paris Hilton Credits Miley Cyrus For Inspiring Her New Album

It's been 18 years since Paris Hilton released a pop album. Now that her second album, Infinite Icon, is out in the world, the influencer and reality television star is making it clear that she has one famous friend to thank for inspiring her to hop back into the music pool.

"I've always loved music. It's always been such a huge passion of mine," Hilton told People in an exclusive interview for the publication's latest cover story. "But in those years since my first album, I have just been busy building my empire and working on the million projects I'm doing in all my different businesses."

It wasn't until her friend, Miley Cyrus, called to ask Hilton if she would join her on stage that Hilton says she started to consider a pop music comeback.

"When Miley asked me to come on New Year's Eve to surprise everyone and sing 'Stars Are Blind' with her and Sia, so magical being on stage and feeling those pop star vibes," she explained, going on to say that what Sia said to her after their performance solidified her desire to create another pop album.

Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, and Sia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"She looked at me and said, 'You were incredible last night. You were born to be a pop star. Why have you not released another album?'" Sia told Hilton, who went so far as to offer to make another album with the reality television star.

"I was like, 'Hell yes,'" Hilton added.

According to Hilton, Sia then sent her "60 songs that she'd written," and eventually went on to executive produce her latest album, Infinite Icon, which was released on Friday, Sept. 6.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'm just so grateful that I said yes to Miley that night to do 'Stars Are Blind' because that really just started me on this whole journey to do this second album," Hilton continued. "I couldn't be prouder of how it all turned out."

Paris Hilton attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nearly 20 years ago, in 2006, Hilton released her debut pop album, aptly named "Paris."

“My first album was very much on just how my life was at that point. It was my Party Girl-era," she told the Associated Press in a recent interview via Zoom. "The songs are just very carefree and fun and all about going out looking hot and having a great time."

She says that her latest album "has a lot more meaning to it," going on to say that her goal was to create songs that "really reflect on my life and my journey and be introspective."

Hilton went on to say that music has "always been a passion" of hers, and in addition to being inspired by Cyrus and Sia, she said there was a hole in pop music that she needed to fill.

“Someone needed to come and save pop music," she said. "So I’m here.”