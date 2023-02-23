Pink Was Afraid She'd Be a "Terrible Mother," She Admits in a New Interview

Pink is an amazing mom to daughter Willow and son Jameson, but there was a time in her life when she didn't think she would be.

"I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother," the singer told People in a new interview, amid the release of her new album Trustfall.

"But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done. It's shocking how responsible I've become."

Illustrating her point, she said, "I was in charge of snacks for last week's basketball game; I'm chaperoning Willow's dance next Friday. . . . Who am I? But I love it."

Pink shares Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6, with her husband Carey Hart, whom she married in 2006.

Since then, the rockstar has been trying to balance her musical career with being the best parent she can be, and like all working parents, she has seen first-hand how challenging striking that balance sometimes proves. For example, Pink's upcoming tour means she will miss one of Willow's theater shows in 2023.

"We finally had to have this really teary conversation about what I do and that it's hard as a mom, and that's why not a lot of moms do it," Pink explained.

"I told her, 'It's going to suck, and I won't go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I'll quit. I'll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?' And she was like, 'Don't quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.' And I was like, 'I love what I do too. I worked my ass off for it, and I'm not going to apologize for that. Also, it affords you a very nice life!'"

Pink beautifully summarized the choices she has made up to this point, without sugarcoating any of it.

"I want to be the best I can be at everything, and it's never good enough; it's f***ing impossible," she said.

"But I love being a mom, I love music, and I'm dumb lucky I get to do all of these things. I count my blessings every single day."

People also spoke to Pink's friend Selma Blair, who put it this way: "She's the ultimate mama and rockstar."

She certainly sounds like it.