Last night on Instagram, Pink buzzed off all her hair.

It's a big change for the singer, who had grown it long up top with buzzed sides, but it's a fun throwback to her very early days right when she was debuting as a musician.

Drastic celebrity hair changes are so in right now, which totally means you can pull it off too.

Celebs are really feeling hair changeups right now, and Pink is no exception: Last night, she posted a photo on Instagram of a newly shaved head, captioning the photo "Letting Go" and tagging her stylist Pamela Neal in a shot of all the hair on the floor. It's a much shorter look for her—she's had the sides shaved for a while, but the top has been a pompadour made up of several inches of hair. I love it so much—you can still see some of the silvery dye from her longer coif.

Even better, Pink hasn't had her hair buzzed or mega-short in a long, long while, although (of course) she's done a million experiments on her own head. This feels very reminiscent of her early pixies right when she was starting her career, and the even more close-cropped looks she had when she was dating her now-husband Carey Hart.

Here's the buzz cut:

Here's what it used to look like:

And here's her glorious fuchsia pixie from way back in the day:

See also, her with Hart in 2007:

Brian Rasic Getty Images

And I'm pretty sure she's had it even shorter than that throughout her career, so it's the perfect throwback.

