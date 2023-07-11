Pink is “Seriously Considering” Moving to Australia with Her Family

Australia is apparently Pink’s favorite place in the world—and, not content to merely visit the country, it seems, according to Us Weekly, that she is considering relocating there permanently with husband Carey Hart and their two kids.
“Pink is seriously considering moving her family to Australia,” a source tells the outlet. “It’s not only somewhere she’s been a lot, but it’s her favorite place in the world and she has a huge fan base there as well.”
The insider adds that the singer “has a ton of connections and friends” there: “She has performed in Australia countless times and has a number of shows coming up in early 2024, so she’ll be there for several weeks,” the source says. House hunting trip, maybe?
Earlier this year, Pink hinted at wanting to relocate Down Under during a February appearance on Australia’s 60 Minutes. “Last year I was thinking about applying for citizenship,” she said. “I am not even joking,” adding that she’d told Hart that they should consider making the move. “I was like, ‘If we are going somewhere, Carey, that’s where we are going.’ So, I was kind of looking into it.”
The couple’s children, Willow and Jameson, are 12 and six, respectively, and she “has envisioned an idyllic future for her family in Australia,” Us Weekly reports.
“It’s a country where she feels very comfortable and loves that it’s so peaceful,” the insider says. “It’s exquisite and the beaches are gorgeous. Pink believes she and her family would have an amazing life out there. Pink and Carey would love to live in the countryside away from the city so that their kids can still have plenty of space to ride their dirt bikes and play.”
Currently, the family of four is on tour; Pink’s “Summer Carnival” tour kicked off last month and will begin its Australian stint in February 2024. “I can’t wait to bring the ‘Summer Carnival’ tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt,” Pink said in a press release when announcing the Australian tour dates.
Pink’s daughter has been joining her Grammy-winning mom onstage to sing the song “Cover Me in Sunshine,” which they cowrote together. Hart gushed about both his wife and his daughter, writing on Instagram “I’m so proud of my wife on this monumental tour. The fact that somehow all these years later the show has gotten bigger and better is crazy. Just goes to show how talented you are. And my daughter Willow for having the courage to get up on stage w/ mama @pink every night. So proud of my girls.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince William Handles It Perfectly When a Little Boy He Meets Has No Idea Who He Is
Humility and grace, two qualities we love in a future king.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The ‘Barbie’ Movie Almost Included a Joke About How Much Costars Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey Look Alike
The comparisons between the two doppelgangers have floated around the internet for years.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
“She’s Steel in a Velvet Glove”: Royal Expert Calls Princess Kate the Royal Family’s Greatest Asset
Kate’s use of soft power is earning her comparisons to the late Queen Mother.
By Rachel Burchfield