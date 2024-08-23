Pink Performs Alongside Her Daughter, Willow, During the Final Night of the DNC
The proud mom was beaming as her 13-year-old took the stage.
On the final, historic night of this year's Democratic National Convention (DNC), Pink took the stage inside the United Center in Chicago and alongside one very, special guest.
While performing an acoustic version of her 2017 hit "What About Us," Pink was accompanied by her 13-year-old daughter, Willow, who sang and harmonized with her mom on the main stage and before Vice President Kamala Harris became the first Black and South Asian woman to receive a major political party's nomination for president.
The performance was not only moving (and followed a particularly poignant moment that highlighted the epidemic of gun violence and featured survivors and victims' families), but marked the first DNC appearance for both Pink and her daughter.
The touching moment between mother and daughter lit the internet on fire, and served as another homage to the feminist moment and power of women.
(During the final night of the DNC, women—and some men—wore white in honor of the women's suffrage movement, with culminated with women securing the right to vote.)
"Pink and her daughter have me crying," one viewer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "A proud mom moment."
"I love Pink! How wonderful for her to put her daughter Willow on stage and how empowering for Willow," another commented.
"Pink performing with her daughter Willow is so moving and the look on her face when Willow sings..." one viewer posted.
"Pink’s daughter can sing!!!" another wrote.
In June, Pink posted a video on Instagram in which she said "goodbye" to her daughter, who left her tour to go pursue her passion for political theater.
"This weekend’s shows were Willow’s last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams," the singer captioned the post. "I promised I wouldn’t cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn’t hyperventilate through our hug. It’s wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are. I’m gonna miss you so much."
Clearly, the two reuniting on the DNC stage meant a lot to the proud mom.
A photo posted by on
In a May interview with People, the singer opened up about her daughter's life goals, saying that she wants to perform on Broadway before becoming a surgeon.
“She's got a voice, man. She's a little bird,” the proud mom told the publication at the time. “She wants to do Broadway and then be a trauma surgeon. Yeah, she's rad."
