Prince Harry Believes the 'Mail' Is Partly to Blame for Meghan Markle's Miscarriage

In November 2020, Meghan Markle revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July of that year.

"I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she wrote in a New York Times op-ed at the time. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

She continued, "Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal."

On Netflix' Harry & Meghan, both Prince Harry and his wife opened up about how painful this experience was for them, and the duke cited the stress of the ongoing legal battle with the Mail on Sunday as a definite factor in the duchess miscarrying.

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing," Harry said on episode 6.

"Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Course we don't.

"But bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

The duchess also opened up about why she felt it was important to share her experience of miscarriage.

"When I reveal things that are moments of vulnerability, when it comes to having a miscarriage and having maybe felt ashamed about that, like, 'it's OK, you're human. It's OK to talk about that,'" she said.

"And I could make the choice to never talk about those things. Or I could make the choice to say, 'with all the bad that comes with this, the good is being able to help other people.'"