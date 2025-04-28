Why Meghan Markle Sends "Secret Emails" to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "Every Night"
Meghan and Harry's kids will be able to access the emails "maybe when they're 16 or...18."
Meghan Markle opened up about a variety of topics during an appearance on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, including whether she would ever run for president. The Duchess of Sussex also made multiple admissions about her family, and revealed one of the adorable things she does for children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet everyday.
Sharing details of a sweet keepsake tradition she started for Archie and Lilibet, Meghan explained (via People), "One of our mom friends, she had said to me last year that she just created, sort of, secret email addresses for her kids that she'll give to them at some point in their life." The Duchess of Sussex continued, "She would just send to them random pictures, the pictures that you aren't going to put in a frame."
Sharing her own spin on the idea, Duchess Meghan explained, "I thought it was such a great time capsule to create for them because I used to have scrapbooks and photo albums, but we're past that generation now. And so I'd created for the kids these email addresses."
According to the former Suits star, she chose personalized email account names for each of her kids, which she plans to "give them at some point in their lives when they're older." Meghan explained, "But before I go to bed almost every night, I email them! Because it doesn't have to be a heavy lift."
As for when Archie and Lilibet will have access to the special email addresses, Meghan said "maybe when they're 16 or when they're 18."
Discussing why the secret emails are so important to her, the Duchess of Sussex revealed, "For them to be able to look back and go, 'Oh my gosh, she has loved us so much!' And that's, I think, the best part about being a mom and we go back to like, a love language or gifts."
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
Meghan continued, "It's not about the grandeur of a gesture. It's about, 'I see you. I'm nurturing you and I see you so deeply. And I love being able to see your growth.' And I'm just so proud of them."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Kendall Jenner Gives a Paris Jacket Trend Her LA Minimalist Spin
It's chic in any zip code.
By Halie LeSavage
-
'80s Trends to Bring Into 2025
Leave behind the stirrup pants—but keep the animal print.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Prince William Is Tired of "Too Much Talk" in Royal Projects
The Prince of Wales is said to be "tough" and results-driven.
By Kristin Contino
-
Meghan Markle Responds to Rumors She Might Run for President in the Future During Podcast Appearance
"I mean, you could say, 'Never say never.'"
By Amy Mackelden
-
The Kardashian Sister Prince Harry Was Almost Set Up With by a Mutual Friend Before He Met Meghan Markle
"I walked in and saw her with Princess Beatrice."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Vibrant Red Hair Is the Star of Meghan Markle's Latest Instagram Post
The little royals most definitely take after dad Prince Harry.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Princess Lilibet's Cute American Accent Is on Full Display as She Taste-Tests Mom Meghan Markle's Jam
The little royal gave her honest review in a seriously sweet Instagram video.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Poignant NYC Appearance to Highlight "Heartbreak" No Parent Should Face
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled a powerful memorial to children lost too soon.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince Harry Gave Nephew Prince Louis an Extremely Rare Five-Figure Gift for His Christening
Uncle Harry for the gifting win.
By Kristin Contino
-
Meghan Markle Means Business in a $5,000 Ralph Lauren Linen Suit and Princess Diana's Tennis Bracelet
The Duchess of Sussex delivered spring workwear inspo at the 'TIME'100 Summit.
By Kristin Contino
-
Meghan Markle's Boxed Hair Dye Disaster During the Pandemic Left Her Looking "Elvira-Esque"
"I thought, ‘I'm gonna look just like she does on the box.'"
By Kristin Contino