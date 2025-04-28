Meghan Markle opened up about a variety of topics during an appearance on " The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, including whether she would ever run for president. The Duchess of Sussex also made multiple admissions about her family, and revealed one of the adorable things she does for children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet everyday.

Sharing details of a sweet keepsake tradition she started for Archie and Lilibet, Meghan explained (via People), "One of our mom friends, she had said to me last year that she just created, sort of, secret email addresses for her kids that she'll give to them at some point in their life." The Duchess of Sussex continued, "She would just send to them random pictures, the pictures that you aren't going to put in a frame."

Sharing her own spin on the idea, Duchess Meghan explained, "I thought it was such a great time capsule to create for them because I used to have scrapbooks and photo albums, but we're past that generation now. And so I'd created for the kids these email addresses."

According to the former Suits star, she chose personalized email account names for each of her kids, which she plans to "give them at some point in their lives when they're older." Meghan explained, "But before I go to bed almost every night, I email them! Because it doesn't have to be a heavy lift."

Meghan Markle attends the TIME100 Summit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for when Archie and Lilibet will have access to the special email addresses, Meghan said "maybe when they're 16 or when they're 18."

Discussing why the secret emails are so important to her, the Duchess of Sussex revealed, "For them to be able to look back and go, 'Oh my gosh, she has loved us so much!' And that's, I think, the best part about being a mom and we go back to like, a love language or gifts."

Meghan continued, "It's not about the grandeur of a gesture. It's about, 'I see you. I'm nurturing you and I see you so deeply. And I love being able to see your growth.' And I'm just so proud of them."