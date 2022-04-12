Prince William Once Joked That Doing Princess Charlotte's Hair Is a "Nightmare"

There's many things Prince William can do. Make a speech. Pose for a photo opp. Fly a helicopter. Select charities to support. Play various sports. But the king-in-waiting won't be adding "hairstylist" to his résumé anytime soon—although, to be fair, it does sound like he has some basic skills.

The Mirror uncovered a story originally reported by People, from when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a previously unseemly park that had been converted into a playground in Blackpool, Lancashire, in 2019.

There, the duke met a local dad who adorably learned how to do his daughter's hair via YouTube. The royal felt that struggle. "Never try to do a ponytail!" he said. "Nightmare." I mean, that feels a bit extreme, but whatever he says, I guess!

"I can do [Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!" he then quipped.

Whether or not he's graduated to, like, pigtails or braids has yet to be revealed.

With that in mind, it sounds like Prince William was actually being a little modest when he talked about doing his daughter's hair: In reality, he has a bit of experience with the styling life, however tangential.

Apparently, he also helped with Kate Middleton's hair at their 2011 wedding celebrations after the ceremony, when the duchess' locks had to be let down from their half-up, half-down look.

"I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror, and [William] just said, 'Let me give you a hand,'" that day's hairstylist explained. "I said, 'No, no, honestly,' but he took one end and I’ve got the other and we’re shuffling along with this mirror—he’s great, he really is."

Well, maybe he'll add "great guy" to his résumé instead.