Prince William Once Joked That Doing Princess Charlotte's Hair Is a "Nightmare"

Classic dad move.

Princess Charlotte
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

There's many things Prince William can do. Make a speech. Pose for a photo opp. Fly a helicopter. Select charities to support. Play various sports. But the king-in-waiting won't be adding "hairstylist" to his résumé anytime soon—although, to be fair, it does sound like he has some basic skills.

The Mirror uncovered a story originally reported by People, from when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a previously unseemly park that had been converted into a playground in Blackpool, Lancashire, in 2019.

There, the duke met a local dad who adorably learned how to do his daughter's hair via YouTube. The royal felt that struggle. "Never try to do a ponytail!" he said. "Nightmare." I mean, that feels a bit extreme, but whatever he says, I guess!

"I can do [Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!" he then quipped.

Whether or not he's graduated to, like, pigtails or braids has yet to be revealed.

With that in mind, it sounds like Prince William was actually being a little modest when he talked about doing his daughter's hair: In reality, he has a bit of experience with the styling life, however tangential.

Apparently, he also helped with Kate Middleton's hair at their 2011 wedding celebrations after the ceremony, when the duchess' locks had to be let down from their half-up, half-down look.

"I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror, and [William] just said, 'Let me give you a hand,'" that day's hairstylist explained. "I said, 'No, no, honestly,' but he took one end and I’ve got the other and we’re shuffling along with this mirror—he’s great, he really is."

Well, maybe he'll add "great guy" to his résumé instead.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.