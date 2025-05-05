Prince Louis Hilariously Imitates Big Brother Prince George’s Pre-Teen Hair Flip at VE Day Parade

Prince Louis's cheeky antics have brightened up many a royal event over the past few years, and he was back at it again to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Monday, May 5. Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child joined siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at a military parade and flypast at Buckingham Palace—and Louis couldn't help himself when big brother George started fixing his hair during the event.

In a video shared by Daily Mail Royals on Instagram, Prince George flips his hair to the side, adjusting it twice before Prince Louis turns to his brother and gives a hilarious—and rather dramatic—re-enactment of the moment.

After swooping his own hair to the side, Louis shoots a look of pure little brother annoyance and blows some air out of his mouth, ruffling his bangs in the process.

It appears the parade might not have been the most exciting event for a newly-turned 7-year-old like Louis. The Sun 's lip reader, Nicola Hickling, revealed some of the prince's unfiltered comments throughout the parade.

Prince Louis teasing Prince George A photo posted by on

Prince Louis wasn't impressed with his brother's hair flip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George made sure his hair was looking its best in London Monday afternoon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis, joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate, was entertained by the military aircraft flying over Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Wasn't this supposed to be fun?" he said to Prince William, who replied, "It is, son." The Prince of Wales also explained the parade to little Louis, reportedly saying, "It's not going to be long and I want you to be taking an interest."

"You’ll never forget this," the Prince of Wales said, telling Louis, "They will come along here, then head towards there, and we’ll make our way back."

One thing that did meet Louis's approval was the military flypast over Buckingham Palace. The young prince was photographed pointing and looking up in amazement from the palace balcony as aircraft flew overhead.

After the event, Prince Louis stayed behind as big brother George got to attend a special tea party for veterans with Prince William and Princess Kate.

As for the hair-flip video, fans couldn't get enough of the jokey moment, like one who commented, "Classic little brother antics , it’s his job to annoy 😂🥰." Another chimed in, "This lil guys is going to give William and Kate a run for their money 😂😂You can always count on Lol Louis to give us a show 👑 😊."