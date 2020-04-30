On Wednesday, April 29, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

Royal hair stylist Richard Ward shared a sweet anecdote from their wedding day with People.

William helped with Kate's hair for the wedding reception, Ward said.

Wednesday marked nine years since Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot—and thus, nine years since lace sleeves became a ubiquitous presence on wedding blogs across the internet. To mark the occasion, People shared a sweet anecdote from royal hair stylist Richard Ward, who perfected Kate's bouncy curls on the big day.

First, let's set the scene. You might recall that Kate transitioned from a half-up, half-down style to her signature glossy curls for the evening reception, changing from one Alexander McQueen gown into another, simpler style from the designer. The look:



Ward restyled Kate's hair for the evening celebration—and William lent a hand. "I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror, and he just said, ‘Let me give you a hand,’" Ward told People. "I said, 'No, no, honestly,' but he took one end and I’ve got the other and we’re shuffling along with this mirror—he’s great, he really is."

On Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an iconic photo from the wedding (with legendary grumpy flower girl Grace Van Cutsem visible in the background, looking suitably unimpressed). "Nine years ago today—thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!" the caption read. Congrats, Cambridges!



