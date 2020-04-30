Today's Top Stories
1
William Helped With Kate's Hair For Their Wedding
2
Why Haven't You Tried a Lip Oil Yet?
3
Anthro's Taking an Extra 50 Percent Off Sale Items
4
The Best Indoor Plants to Brighten Your (WF)Home
5
Masked and Answered: Actress Dove Cameron

Prince William Helped With Kate Middleton’s Hair on Their Wedding Day

By Emily Dixon
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • On Wednesday, April 29, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.
  • Royal hair stylist Richard Ward shared a sweet anecdote from their wedding day with People.
  • William helped with Kate's hair for the wedding reception, Ward said.

    Wednesday marked nine years since Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot—and thus, nine years since lace sleeves became a ubiquitous presence on wedding blogs across the internet. To mark the occasion, People shared a sweet anecdote from royal hair stylist Richard Ward, who perfected Kate's bouncy curls on the big day.

    First, let's set the scene. You might recall that Kate transitioned from a half-up, half-down style to her signature glossy curls for the evening reception, changing from one Alexander McQueen gown into another, simpler style from the designer. The look:

    kate, the duchess of cambridge leaves clarence house to travel to buckingham palace for the evening celebrations following her wedding to prince william earlier in the day on april 29, 2011 in london afp photowpa pool john stillwell photo credit should read john stillwellafp via getty images
    JOHN STILLWELLGetty Images

    Ward restyled Kate's hair for the evening celebration—and William lent a hand. "I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror, and he just said, ‘Let me give you a hand,’" Ward told People. "I said, 'No, no, honestly,' but he took one end and I’ve got the other and we’re shuffling along with this mirror—he’s great, he really is."

    On Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an iconic photo from the wedding (with legendary grumpy flower girl Grace Van Cutsem visible in the background, looking suitably unimpressed). "Nine years ago today—thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!" the caption read. Congrats, Cambridges!

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Cambridges Clap for Carers in New Family Photo
    Kate & William Discuss Pandemic Mental Health
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    How the Queen Will Celebrate Charlotte's Birthday
    George Got His Nickname for the Queen from Charles
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Beyoncé's Mom Tina Responded to the 'Savage' Remix
    Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Confirmed Gigi's Due Da
    Joe Alwyn Shared His Life With Taylor Swift on IG
    Kendall's Perfect Response to Being Slut Shamed
    Harry and Meghan Will Be Red Carpet Regulars Soon
    Megan thee Stallion's Beyoncé Collab Is Here
    A Deep Dive Into Celebrity Baby Name Meanings
    Will and Kate Feel "Responsible" fo the Public Now