Priyanka Chopra Joked She and Nick Jonas Were Having a Baby in November, and Nobody Caught On
Genius.
Priyanka Chopra is something of a genius. Not only did she *basically* announce to the world that she and Nick Jonas were having a baby long before they actually announced it—and camouflaged it so well that we all thought it was just a joke—but she also scared the living daylights out of her husband in the process.
For context, if you've been living under a rock, the actress and singer announced out of the blue last Friday that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate. They hadn't shared that they were expecting at all until the baby was born—or so we thought.
In actual fact, when it was Chopra's turn to take the stage on the Netflix Jonas Brothers Family Roast, she said, "If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet, which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Sorry, babe."
The camera then panned to Nick Jonas, who raised some terrified eyebrows. At the time, we all assumed that he thought his wife was about to tell the world that she was pregnant without having told him first, but in hindsight, he actually thought she was about to let everyone know that they were in fact expecting a child. They were, of course, but they had clearly planned to only share the news once the baby was actually born.
Chopra then started to say, "Nick and I are expecting..." as the audience began to hesitantly cheer.
Thankfully for Jonas' blood pressure, Chopra finally yelled out the punchline: "...to get drunk tonight, and sleep in tomorrow!"
Well played, Priyanka, well played.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Julia Fox Says She's Not Dating Kanye West for the "Clout," Has "Dated Billionaires" Her Whole Life
Cool!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana Once Consulted Photographer Anwar Hussein About Interfaith Marriage
She was dating Dr. Hasnat Khan at the time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kanye West and Julia Fox Channeled Britney and Justin in Canadian Tuxedos
Major déjà vu.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan and Harry Share First Photo of Their Daughter Lilibet Diana
The Sussex's holiday card is here!
By Rachel Epstein
-
Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her Second Child
Looks like Stormi is going to be an older sister!
By Marie Claire
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Their Daughter's Name
She's named after the Queen and Princess Diana!
By Marie Claire
-
The Meaning Behind Every Single Royal Family Member's Name
From Queen Elizabeth to "Lili."
By Alex Warner
-
Meghan Markle Has Given Birth to Her Second Child
Archie is officially an older brother!
By Rachel Epstein
-
The Royal Family Is "Delighted" About the Birth of Meghan and Harry's Daughter
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their baby girl into the world. See how the royal family, including the Queen and Prince William, reacted to the news here.
By Marie Claire
-
Princess Beatrice Is Expecting Her First Child With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
On May 19, the Royal Family announced that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together. Find out more here.
By Rachel Epstein
-
30 Royal Pregnancy Traditions You Didn't Realize Existed
Can you guess who finds out about births first?
By Charlotte Chilton