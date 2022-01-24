Priyanka Chopra Joked She and Nick Jonas Were Having a Baby in November, and Nobody Caught On

Priyanka Chopra is something of a genius. Not only did she *basically* announce to the world that she and Nick Jonas were having a baby long before they actually announced it—and camouflaged it so well that we all thought it was just a joke—but she also scared the living daylights out of her husband in the process.

For context, if you've been living under a rock, the actress and singer announced out of the blue last Friday that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate. They hadn't shared that they were expecting at all until the baby was born—or so we thought.

In actual fact, when it was Chopra's turn to take the stage on the Netflix Jonas Brothers Family Roast, she said, "If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet, which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Sorry, babe."

The camera then panned to Nick Jonas, who raised some terrified eyebrows. At the time, we all assumed that he thought his wife was about to tell the world that she was pregnant without having told him first, but in hindsight, he actually thought she was about to let everyone know that they were in fact expecting a child. They were, of course, but they had clearly planned to only share the news once the baby was actually born.

Chopra then started to say, "Nick and I are expecting..." as the audience began to hesitantly cheer.

Thankfully for Jonas' blood pressure, Chopra finally yelled out the punchline: "...to get drunk tonight, and sleep in tomorrow!"

Well played, Priyanka, well played.