The nesting process looks different for celebrity moms. Where other pregnant people would prep the nursery for their new arrival, A-listers increase their public appearances because they'll be OOO for the foreseeable future.

Rihanna's version of nesting includes dominating the style scene in baby bump-hugging, custom designer outfits. The mom-of-(almost)-three is busier now than she was pre-pregnancy, walking the red carpet, attending fashion shows, and promoting Smurfs.

On July 13, the Grammy winner continued her Smurfs style streak in all-brown attire, instead of her character Smurfette's blue hue. She enlisted the help of Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello to alter Look 38 from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The drop-waist ballgown delicately cradled her growing stomach, which juxtaposed the bodice's semi-sheer lace. An elongated olive green ribbon stretched around RiRi's underbelly to separate the fitted top from the voluminous hoop skirt.

Just like the model, she layered a complementary leather bomber jacket overtop her shoulders, without covering the gown's lingerie-inspired top. She often sports the outerwear staple out in street style, but this time, it felt surprisingly grungy alongside the satin ballgown.

Rihanna dominated the Smurfs blue carpet in a brown Saint Laurent ballgown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the most part, Rihanna's maternity silhouette matched the Saint Laurent runway look. The only difference? Its color palette. On the catwalk, the model showcased a black ballgown with a complementary drop-waist ribbon. The bow blended into the one-color canvas, while RiRi's added some welcome contrast. The model's leather bomber was also black, not a cool-toned brown.

A model wore Rihanna's Saint Laurent look on the Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna has access to any atelier on the market, so her children, Riot and RZA, were also decked out in designer. Two weeks after the "Diamonds" singer attended creative director Jonathan Anderson's debut at Dior, the storied label created custom miniature menswear for her sons. Hand-in-hand with RiRi, RZA (her oldest son) wore a pale pink button-down with a matching tie and green cargo pants.

One-year-old Riot was the spitting image of the opening look from Anderson's Men's Spring/Summer 2026 line. Riot's sized-down set spotlighted an olive tweed Bar jacket, petticoat cargo pants, and a Regency-era neck tie: no doubt a moment for the baby book.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The fashionable family posed for photographers at the Smurfs soirée. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Smurfs hits theaters on July 18, so Rihanna's press tour is nearing its busiest portion. Stay tuned for her next step-and-repeat in the coming days—no, hours.