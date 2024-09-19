Raven-Symoné Tells Demi Lovato She Wasn't "The Nicest Person" on 'Sonny With a Chance'

Raven-Symoné and Demi Lovato had a raw conversation as part of the new documentary Child Star, co-directed by Lovato.

"You guest-starred on my show Sonny With a Chance," the "Confident" singer recalled when the two sat down. She was referring to the Disney Channel show she starred in between 2009 and 2011.

"When we first got on the phone to talk about this project, I was like, 'I watched you on That's So Raven, such an inspiration...'" Lovato continued, addressing Raven-Symoné.

"You were like, 'Bitch, I was on your show!' And I was like, 'Oh my God, she was.' But it was part of my disassociation that I don't even remember so much of my show that I was on. But I do remember how difficult I was to work with, because I was in so much pain and I was hurting."

Raven-Symoné guest-stars on Demi Lovato's Disney Channel show Sonny With a Chance circa 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lovato has been open over the years about their struggles with mental health and addiction, including being admitted to inpatient psychological treatment five times.

In response, Raven-Symoné agreed that Lovato hadn't been the easiest person to work with, but expressed compassion for how they were feeling at the time.

"I mean... You weren't the nicest person. You weren't, like, 'Welcome!' You know, you weren't doing that," the Cheetah Girls star said. "But being the type of person I am, and that I've been in the industry for as long as you, and I understand the glaze over the eyes, I didn't hold it against you. I just was like, 'Something's going on there.'"

Child Star | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Child Star features Lovato in conversation with a number of celebrities whose careers started in childhood, including Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Alyson Stoner, and Jojo Siwa.

"I didn’t realize that child stardom could be traumatic—and it isn’t traumatic for everyone, but for me, it was," Lovato told The Hollywood Reporter in a cover interview discussing the motivations for making the film.

Child Star is now streaming on Hulu.