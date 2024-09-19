Raven-Symoné Tells Demi Lovato She Wasn't "The Nicest Person" on 'Sonny With a Chance'
They had a candid conversation on Lovato's documentary.
Raven-Symoné and Demi Lovato had a raw conversation as part of the new documentary Child Star, co-directed by Lovato.
"You guest-starred on my show Sonny With a Chance," the "Confident" singer recalled when the two sat down. She was referring to the Disney Channel show she starred in between 2009 and 2011.
"When we first got on the phone to talk about this project, I was like, 'I watched you on That's So Raven, such an inspiration...'" Lovato continued, addressing Raven-Symoné.
"You were like, 'Bitch, I was on your show!' And I was like, 'Oh my God, she was.' But it was part of my disassociation that I don't even remember so much of my show that I was on. But I do remember how difficult I was to work with, because I was in so much pain and I was hurting."
Lovato has been open over the years about their struggles with mental health and addiction, including being admitted to inpatient psychological treatment five times.
In response, Raven-Symoné agreed that Lovato hadn't been the easiest person to work with, but expressed compassion for how they were feeling at the time.
"I mean... You weren't the nicest person. You weren't, like, 'Welcome!' You know, you weren't doing that," the Cheetah Girls star said. "But being the type of person I am, and that I've been in the industry for as long as you, and I understand the glaze over the eyes, I didn't hold it against you. I just was like, 'Something's going on there.'"
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Child Star features Lovato in conversation with a number of celebrities whose careers started in childhood, including Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Alyson Stoner, and Jojo Siwa.
"I didn’t realize that child stardom could be traumatic—and it isn’t traumatic for everyone, but for me, it was," Lovato told The Hollywood Reporter in a cover interview discussing the motivations for making the film.
Child Star is now streaming on Hulu.
A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kylie Jenner Debuts a Very 2010s-Coded Manicure
She's back in her Tumblr era.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Saddles Up for Dinner in New York City
The model and her boyfriend of nearly one year stepped out in full Western 'fits to meet friends and family.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Fall 2024's Art-Inspired Fashion Trends Offer Endless Inspiration
From Louis Vuitton's Baroque beading to Loewe's blurry Monet-esque florals.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Shonda Rhimes, Mindy Kaling, Cardi B, and More Celebs React to Joe Biden Dropping Out of the Election
Public figures have a lot to say about this.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Feeling "Defeated" Every Time They Went Back Into Inpatient Mental Health Treatment
They were admitted five times.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Demi Lovato's Engagement Ring Is Worth Some $200K, According to One Jeweler
That's...not cheap!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Demi Lovato Is Engaged After a “Personal and Intimate” Proposal from Jordan “Jutes” Lutes
The couple have been together since August 2022.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sorry, T. Swift: Looks Like Selena Gomez Is About to Head Up Her Own Separate Girl Squad
And the first two members are *pretty* impressive...
By Evan Real Published