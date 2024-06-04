Demi Lovato Opens Up About Feeling "Defeated" Every Time They Went Back Into Inpatient Mental Health Treatment

Demi Lovato has opened up about seeking out inpatient mental health treatment several times throughout her journey to recovery.
"I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and it has [been] something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated," Lovato—who uses they/them and she/her pronouns—explained during a charity benefit for New York-Presbyterian's Center for Youth Mental Health on Monday (via People).
"And I know that experience firsthand, but I think the glimmer of hope was when I started putting in the work and I started to—whether it was work, a program, or talk to my treatment team and build relationships there."
They continued, "I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy [in] the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope."
A photo posted by ddlovato on
For Lovato, their fifth stay in a mental health facility marked a changing point in their mindset.
"It felt like I had hit rock bottom and I just knew what I needed to do, which was to live a life in recovery," they said. "And that was something that I pushed off for so long."
These days, the "Confident" singer says she's "grateful for the things that I've been through and what I've overcome."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Lovato has been incredibly open about her struggles with mental health and addiction in the past. In 2021, she even released a documentary titled Dancing with the Devil, which told the story of a near-fatal overdose she experienced in 2018.
"A lot of stories were going around at that time that didn’t really know exactly what had happened," Lovato explained to Ellen DeGeneres about her desire to set the record straight. "I just wanted to tell the world, 'Hey, this is what happened, this is how I got through it, and hopefully this can help you too,' because this journey has been such a wild ride, but I’ve learned so much, and I can’t wait to share it with the world."
Lovato first revealed they had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011, and opened up in 2023 about how "relieved" they felt after receiving the diagnosis.
"I had spent so many years struggling, and I didn't know why I was a certain way in dealing with depression at such extreme lows, when I seemingly had the world in front of me just ripe with opportunities," they told People.
The diagnosis helped the Camp Rock star understand herself better, and start on her path towards healing.
A photo posted by ddlovato on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
We’re Putting Blush Everywhere—Except Our Cheeks
Summer's biggest beauty trends place blush in all new locations.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Luke Newton Pranks Nicola Coughlan on 'Bridgerton' Set, Gets "Payback"
Masterfully done.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Wears "Wifey" Shorts After Wedding to Jake Bongiovi
Also, a "wife of the party" hat.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Demi Lovato's Engagement Ring Is Worth Some $200K, According to One Jeweler
That's...not cheap!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Demi Lovato Is Engaged After a “Personal and Intimate” Proposal from Jordan “Jutes” Lutes
The couple have been together since August 2022.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sorry, T. Swift: Looks Like Selena Gomez Is About to Head Up Her Own Separate Girl Squad
And the first two members are *pretty* impressive...
By Evan Real Published