Demi Lovato's 2023 Roundup Features Her Whirlwind Engagement to Jutes

After experiencing many ups and downs in her personal life, Demi Lovato is feeling grateful for the stability she's found with Jordan Lutes, aka Jutes.
The singer shared an end-of-2023 roundup video on Instagram Sunday, featuring clips of her performing on stage and goofing around at home. The sweet montage also includes footage of Jutes' December proposal to the pop star. "Best year of my life with u," Jutes commented on the video.
A photo posted by ddlovato on
The couple started dating in 2022, and Jutes' December 16 proposal was apparently "personal and intimate." Lovato and Jutes met in January 2022, when they co-wrote Lovato's song "Substance."
"This year is our first Christmas together," Lovato told People in December while gushing about her fiancé. The pop star also shared a slideshow of photos from the couple's holiday together, captioning it "Best Christmas ever." The duo sported matching pajamas, made sugar cookies and gingerbread houses, and dressed their dogs in festive costumes.
A photo posted by ddlovato on
Jutes, who is Canadian, also shared a photo montage from his "first American Christmas." The duo are all smiles—it's sure to be the first of many holidays together as they celebrate their life together.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
