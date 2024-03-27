Reneé Rapp Says She’s “Had Enough” of People Questioning Her Sexuality

Reneé Rapp has had enough.



On Monday, the Mean Girls star posted a forceful message on X, formerly known as Twitter, to anyone who continues to question her sexuality.



"If I say I’m a lesbian I am a lesbian and if someone says they’re bi they are bi," Rapp wrote. "I’ve had enough of you witches."

In February, Rapp discussed her sexuality in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve only recently started referring to myself as a lesbian, and I’ve only recently been in a relationship where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m a lesbian for sure,'” the singer and actress said at the time. “I’m watching all these movies and parts of gay culture, specifically lesbian culture, and I’m like: ‘I love this.'”

Reneé Rapp poses backstage during the 35th GLAAD Media Awards - Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a previous interview with People, Rapp said she sees "so much about her love life online" and, unfortunately, some of that content "really, really f****** hurts my feelings."

"It's definitely something that I struggle with and that will keep me up at night, and also something that I can laugh at some days," she continued. "It just really depends. A lot of the things though are f****** crazy and hilarious and also very hurtful."

The actress went on to say in the same interview that she "swore up and down" that she would "never be in a public relationship."



"Then I just found someone who I really loved and made me feel really safe and comfortable," she added at the time. "So then I started posting with this person, and then it became a whole thing. Now I'm like, f***, I have to deal with the consequences of my own actions of publicly co-signing someone as my partner."

Towa Bird, Renee Rapp arrives at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In March, Rapp walked the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet with her girlfriend, Towa Bird—a musician and one of the supporting acts performing on Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings Tour.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors