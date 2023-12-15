Rosario Dawson, 44, Is Going to Be a Grandma

Rosario Dawson, 44, is preparing to become a grandmother for the first time.
Rosario's daughter Isabella Dawson, 21, is currently expecting her first child, the Ahsoka star recently revealed to Page Six during an interview. "It’s very exciting," she said, adding that she would like her grandkid to call her "Glamma."
Rosario adopted Isabella in 2014, when she was 11. She knew Isabella's biological mother, and sought to adopt the little girl when she found out that she was in foster care at the time, as she revealed in an interview with Health magazine (as reported by People).
"I'm grateful for her development, our maturation and our connection," Rosario said in that interview.
"To have a young person move in with you and to have to really consciously work through triggers and that kind of stuff is a really different thing than being pregnant and having your baby grow up in front of you—to be able to see how we're getting closer and closer. We are a family, and it's beautiful."
In an interview with People earlier this year, Rosario opened up about how important Isabella is in her life.
"I love her so much and she's such a good person. And I love that she's very girly," she said.
"She's always been that since very romantic and you know, she loves her jewelry and you know, playing dress up.
"But she's always been the girl who likes to get dirty and like in there in the mud and that's my kind of girl."
She added that the young woman "always keeps me on my toes."
Congratulations to this sweet mother and daughter pair on expanding their family!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Was a Victim of Phone Hacking by the 'Mirror' Publishers, Court Rules
This is a partial victory for the Duke of Sussex.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Allegedly Just Bought a £10 Million Mansion in London
You know she loves a London home...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Benny Blanco in New Photos
Thrilled for her!!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn