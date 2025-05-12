Queen Camilla's Grandkids Call Her the Cutest Nickname With Ties to a Surprising Celebrity

Before she married Prince Charles in 2005, Camilla Parker Bowles was busy raising kids Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Parker Bowles (now Laura Lopes). She went on to become a grandma to Tom's kids Lola, 17, and Freddy, 15, and Laura's daughter Eliza, 17, and twin boys Gus and Louis, 15. Now that she's a member of the Royal Family, Queen Camilla added five more step-grandkids to the crew: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, Prince Louis, 7, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3. While King Charles gets called "Grandpa Wales" by Prince William's kids, Camilla once revealed the adorable name her grandchildren gave her—and she told it to none other than Lady Gaga.

The pop star was one of the famous faces at the 2016 Royal Variety Performance, and when Camilla—then the Duchess of Cornwall—met the "Bad Romance" singer, she shared a "funny" anecdote about her grandkids, who were all very young at the time.

Per the Sun, Camilla told Lady Gaga, "My own grandchildren call me Gaga. I don’t know if it’s because they think I am! It is funny but is still very sweet."

Camilla met Lady Gaga during the 2016 Royal Variety Performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen is seen with King Charles and their pages of honour at Their Majesties' 2023 coronation, including grandkids Prince George (second from left) and Freddy Parker Bowles (to the right of The Queen), Gus Lopes (next to Freddy) and Louis Lopes (far right). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camilla shared a sweet moment with Prince Louis during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of "Gaga's" grandkids held starring roles during The King and Queen's 2023 coronation. Freddy Parker Bowles and his twin cousins Louis and Gus Lopes served as pages of honour during the ceremony along with Prince George, who was nine at the time.

The boys gathered with King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, also made a rare public appearance with her sister for the historic moment.

Along with her pop star nickname, Queen Camilla often shares stories about her grandkids, like during a royal visit to Great Western Hospital earlier this year.

Per Hello! , The Queen said Laura Lopes's children in particular were "regular visitors" to the hospital's emergency room." My daughter will often call me saying 'Guess where I am?' And I get a picture of a thumb sticking up at an odd angle, or a leg," she said. "I know what a nice place it is and what great care you take of people."