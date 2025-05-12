Queen Camilla's Grandkids Call Her the Cutest Nickname With Ties to a Surprising Celebrity
She's the Queen, Que-een, Que-e-een.
Before she married Prince Charles in 2005, Camilla Parker Bowles was busy raising kids Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Parker Bowles (now Laura Lopes). She went on to become a grandma to Tom's kids Lola, 17, and Freddy, 15, and Laura's daughter Eliza, 17, and twin boys Gus and Louis, 15. Now that she's a member of the Royal Family, Queen Camilla added five more step-grandkids to the crew: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, Prince Louis, 7, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3. While King Charles gets called "Grandpa Wales" by Prince William's kids, Camilla once revealed the adorable name her grandchildren gave her—and she told it to none other than Lady Gaga.
The pop star was one of the famous faces at the 2016 Royal Variety Performance, and when Camilla—then the Duchess of Cornwall—met the "Bad Romance" singer, she shared a "funny" anecdote about her grandkids, who were all very young at the time.
Per the Sun, Camilla told Lady Gaga, "My own grandchildren call me Gaga. I don’t know if it’s because they think I am! It is funny but is still very sweet."
Many of "Gaga's" grandkids held starring roles during The King and Queen's 2023 coronation. Freddy Parker Bowles and his twin cousins Louis and Gus Lopes served as pages of honour during the ceremony along with Prince George, who was nine at the time.
The boys gathered with King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, also made a rare public appearance with her sister for the historic moment.
Along with her pop star nickname, Queen Camilla often shares stories about her grandkids, like during a royal visit to Great Western Hospital earlier this year.
Per Hello!, The Queen said Laura Lopes's children in particular were "regular visitors" to the hospital's emergency room." My daughter will often call me saying 'Guess where I am?' And I get a picture of a thumb sticking up at an odd angle, or a leg," she said. "I know what a nice place it is and what great care you take of people."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
