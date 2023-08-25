Meghan Markle Is Reportedly in Talks With "Big Name Directors and Producers" for Acting Comeback

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle might be making an acting comeback! The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly in talks with "big name directors and producers" in order to plan a return to her acting career, a source says.

"Suits is such a hit in reruns that Meghan's being told there's a demand from fans to see her act again," an insider tells Life & Style. "She's excited. While she'd love to land a new TV part, Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role. She thinks an Oscar would be in her future."

Markle played Rachel Zane in the USA legal drama, Suits, from 2011 to 2018. The royal left the show following her engagement to Prince Harry. Although, she hasn't publicly shown any signs of returning to acting, the insider says that she's received offers.

"She'd gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind the scenes in Hollywood with Harry," the insider adds. "But now that's all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she's actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100 percent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she's always loved."

In fact, according to the insider, she thinks the Duke of Sussex would also be great at it: "She says he would be a good actor. But Harry believes he'd be ridiculed for it, so it's unlikely he'd co-star in something with Meghan. You never know what the future holds though. He might do it one day!"