Lady Amelia Spencer Celebrates a Sunny Birthday Getaway with Twin Eliza in a Sizzling Red Bikini

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer turned 34 on July 10, and they celebrated their big day in style with a Turkish holiday. Princess Diana’s twin nieces took a birthday trip with Amelia’s husband, Greg Mallett, and Eliza’s fiancé, Channing Millerd, and Amelia shared plenty of sunny snapshots of their getaway on Instagram.

“Walking on a dream ☀️” Amelia wrote on Instagram , tagging the Regnum The Crown resort. In the photos, she poses poolside in a textured red bikini, wearing an underwire top and high-cut bottom that appear to be from swimwear brand Seafolly.

Amelia Spencer celebrates her 34th birthday at the Regnum the Crown resort. (Image credit: Amelia Spencer Mallett/Instagram)

Eliza Spencer took the poolside photos of her twin. (Image credit: Amelia Spencer Mallett/Instagram)

The stunning, zero-entry infinity pool overlooks the sea, and Amelia shaded her eyes from the sun with a pair of aviator sunglasses. Although her twin sister didn’t feature in the photos, it seems that she took them, with Eliza commenting, “Unreal 🔥🔥🔥 who took these 😮‍💨” and Amelia replying with a spy emoji.

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The twins drive a golf cart in a photo Amelia shared on Instagram. (Image credit: Amelia Spencer/Instagram)

The sisters attended Wimbledon together earlier this month. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Amelia also shared some memories from their trip on her Instagram Story, including clips of her driving a golf cart with Eliza, a video of her husband using an electric surfboard and glimpses of performers at the five-star resort—a favorite of stars like Jennifer Lopez.

Their vacation follows a series of stylish appearances for the twins, who attended a party for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team on July 4 after checking out the Wimbledon action in coordinating white dresses by Holland Cooper. Amelia and Eliza also hit Wimbledon in linen sets by Intimissimi on June 30, wearing matching vests and bottoms by the lingerie brand.

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