Lady Amelia Spencer Celebrates a Sunny Birthday Getaway with Twin Eliza in a Sizzling Red Bikini
Princess Diana's nieces turned 34 during a glamorous trip to Türkiye.
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer turned 34 on July 10, and they celebrated their big day in style with a Turkish holiday. Princess Diana’s twin nieces took a birthday trip with Amelia’s husband, Greg Mallett, and Eliza’s fiancé, Channing Millerd, and Amelia shared plenty of sunny snapshots of their getaway on Instagram.
“Walking on a dream ☀️” Amelia wrote on Instagram, tagging the Regnum The Crown resort. In the photos, she poses poolside in a textured red bikini, wearing an underwire top and high-cut bottom that appear to be from swimwear brand Seafolly.
The stunning, zero-entry infinity pool overlooks the sea, and Amelia shaded her eyes from the sun with a pair of aviator sunglasses. Although her twin sister didn’t feature in the photos, it seems that she took them, with Eliza commenting, “Unreal 🔥🔥🔥 who took these 😮💨” and Amelia replying with a spy emoji.
Lady Amelia also shared some memories from their trip on her Instagram Story, including clips of her driving a golf cart with Eliza, a video of her husband using an electric surfboard and glimpses of performers at the five-star resort—a favorite of stars like Jennifer Lopez.
Their vacation follows a series of stylish appearances for the twins, who attended a party for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team on July 4 after checking out the Wimbledon action in coordinating white dresses by Holland Cooper. Amelia and Eliza also hit Wimbledon in linen sets by Intimissimi on June 30, wearing matching vests and bottoms by the lingerie brand.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.