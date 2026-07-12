Harrods Urgently Sent One Food Item "By Motorcycle" for King Charles, While Princess Anne Had an Unexpected "Overripe" Request, Says Royal Chef

Members of the Royal Family have access to just about every food imaginable. And according to one former royal chef, it was crucial to fulfill royal requests quickly, which sometimes meant using a special courier.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady recently opened up about some of the most unexpected meal requests made by members of the Royal Family.

"We'd get a phone call saying that Prince Charles was flying back from Highgrove to London by helicopter and he wanted lamb for lunch," McGrady told Smooth Spins Casino.

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The former royal chef continued, "We'd have to call Harrods and get them to send over a rack of lamb. They'd put it into a freezer bag in a backpack and get it sent to us by motorcycle."

McGrady further explained, "Everything that the royal wanted, we had to provide." And King Charles wasn't the only family member with specific food requests.

"Everything that the royal wanted, we had to provide." (Image credit: Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Per the former palace chef, "Princess Anne would decide to stay the night and would want overripe bananas, so we had to make sure we had them for her to put in her fruit bowl."

"Princess Anne would decide to stay the night and would want overripe bananas." (Image credit: Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As McGrady noted, "We were there to cater for every single member of the family, even if it was unexpected." Basically, the Royal Family's chefs were well-versed in ensuring their favorite foods were available at all times.

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