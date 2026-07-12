Harrods Urgently Sent One Food Item "By Motorcycle" for King Charles, While Princess Anne Had an Unexpected "Overripe" Request, Says Royal Chef
"Everything that the royal wanted, we had to provide."
Members of the Royal Family have access to just about every food imaginable. And according to one former royal chef, it was crucial to fulfill royal requests quickly, which sometimes meant using a special courier.
Former royal chef Darren McGrady recently opened up about some of the most unexpected meal requests made by members of the Royal Family.
"We'd get a phone call saying that Prince Charles was flying back from Highgrove to London by helicopter and he wanted lamb for lunch," McGrady told Smooth Spins Casino.
The former royal chef continued, "We'd have to call Harrods and get them to send over a rack of lamb. They'd put it into a freezer bag in a backpack and get it sent to us by motorcycle."
McGrady further explained, "Everything that the royal wanted, we had to provide." And King Charles wasn't the only family member with specific food requests.
Per the former palace chef, "Princess Anne would decide to stay the night and would want overripe bananas, so we had to make sure we had them for her to put in her fruit bowl."
As McGrady noted, "We were there to cater for every single member of the family, even if it was unexpected." Basically, the Royal Family's chefs were well-versed in ensuring their favorite foods were available at all times.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.