Princess Diana's Niece Just Got Engaged in the Dreamiest Setting: See Her Incredible Engagement Ring

Princess Diana's glamorous nieces Kitty, Amelia and Eliza Spencer often make news for their standout style, and on Friday, August 1, Lady Eliza announced that fans have another royal (adjacent) wedding to look forward to soon enough. The 33-year-old shared the happy news that she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd, on Instagram—and her proposal is what dreams are made of.

"Forever and Ever ♥️" Eliza captioned a carousel of photos taken during their engagement evening in Santorini, Greece. In one shot, she placed her hand on Millerd's face to show off her stunning pear-cut diamond engagement ring, and a second photo revealed the sweet moment when Millerd got down on one knee next to a cliffside table surrounded by pink roses and candles.

"The best news everrrrrrrr" Eliza's twin sister, Amelia, wrote, and Amelia's husband, Greg Mallett, added, "The best news ever!! Cannot wait to be together ❤️❤️❤️ wohoooo❤️."

Eliza showed off her engagement ring in one photo. (Image credit: Eliza Spencer/Instagram)

The couple got engaged on a beautiful evening in Santorini, Greece. (Image credit: Eliza Spencer/Instagram)

Twins Amelia and Eliza Spencer are seen at a Tiffany & Co. dinner in June. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia also shared the news to her own Instagram Story, writing, "The best news in the world! The most perfect couple and dream engagement 💫 My heart is bursting for you both @elizavspencer @channingmillerd." Lady Kitty also posted about their sister's engagement on her Story, writing, "So happy for you and love you both very much @elizavspencer @channingmillerd."

Lady Eliza, who works as a model, has been dating Millerd for nine years and met him through her brother-in-law, Greg Mallett, a school friend of her fiancé. Amelia, Eliza and Kitty are the daughters of Princess Diana's brother, Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Lockwood. However, don't expect Eliza to wear the family's famous Spencer Tiara on her wedding day.

Neither of Eliza's sisters wore the sparkling diamond headpiece worn by their aunt for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981, with Kitty and Amelia both choosing to wear a long veil without a tiara.

