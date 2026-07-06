Lady Kitty Spencer's French Riviera Basket Bag and Gingham Clutch Are Summer's Perfect Accessories
Princess Diana's niece soaked up the Côte d'Azur in two effortless outfits.
As a busy mom of toddler daughter Athena, Lady Kitty Spencer might not hit the town as often as her younger twin sisters, Amelia and Eliza Spencer. But the 35-year-old daughter of Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, made a stylish appearance in the South of France over the Fourth of July weekend while attending a dinner party and brunch for Aquazzura and Net-a-Porter.
Spencer kicked off the festivities in a little white dress with princess seams, adding a pop of vibrant yellow with Aquazzura's crystal-trimmed Tequila Mules. She kept the yellow theme going with the brand's gingham Bow Tie Clutch in a yellow-and-white pattern, wearing her blonde hair down in a straight style.
Princess Alessandra of Hanover and Princess Cleo Oettingen-Spielberg also attended the glamorous dinner party, along with Nicky Hilton-Rothschild, Kathy Hilton and Poppy Delevingne.
For a sunny seaside brunch the next day, Lady Kitty kept it cool in a striped brown and ivory seersucker dress by Brunello Cucinelli, adding a pair of flat white Aquazzura sandals with raffia flowers and ankle-tie detail. She wore her hair in a low bun, accessorizing with diamond studs and blush-hued geometric shades.
Spencer and Hilton-Rothschild coordinated their summer basket bags, with Lady Kitty carrying an Aquazzura Belgravia Wicker Vanity Crossbody in brown, while Nicky chose a version with a green leather top and removable strap.
"The magic bubble that was @aquazzura à la Riviera 🫧🪩🫧" Spencer wrote on Instagram. "Loved every moment with you @edgardoaquazzura & @ricardofromportugal 🩵🩵."
Lady Kitty was most recently seen with her younger sisters at the Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in April, wearing a show-stopping red gown while Amelia and Eliza chose black outfits for their red carpet moment. And for Monaco’s Bal de la Rose in March, Spencer stepped out in a Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda gown with a bedazzled corset top and a skirt covered in "needlepoint embroidery inspired by Jacques‑Louis David’s 1789 painting The Loves of Paris and Helen," per the longtime Dolce and Gabbana ambassador.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.