Lady Kitty Spencer's French Riviera Basket Bag and Gingham Clutch Are Summer's Perfect Accessories

As a busy mom of toddler daughter Athena, Lady Kitty Spencer might not hit the town as often as her younger twin sisters, Amelia and Eliza Spencer. But the 35-year-old daughter of Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, made a stylish appearance in the South of France over the Fourth of July weekend while attending a dinner party and brunch for Aquazzura and Net-a-Porter.

Spencer kicked off the festivities in a little white dress with princess seams, adding a pop of vibrant yellow with Aquazzura's crystal-trimmed Tequila Mules. She kept the yellow theme going with the brand's gingham Bow Tie Clutch in a yellow-and-white pattern, wearing her blonde hair down in a straight style.

Lady Kitty Spencer, pictured with Aquazzura creative director Edgardo Osorio, carries the brand's bow tie clutch. (Image credit: Aquazzura)

Lady Kitty wears bright yellow Aquazzura heels with her white mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Alessandra of Hanover and Princess Cleo Oettingen-Spielberg also attended the glamorous dinner party, along with Nicky Hilton-Rothschild, Kathy Hilton and Poppy Delevingne.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

For a sunny seaside brunch the next day, Lady Kitty kept it cool in a striped brown and ivory seersucker dress by Brunello Cucinelli, adding a pair of flat white Aquazzura sandals with raffia flowers and ankle-tie detail. She wore her hair in a low bun, accessorizing with diamond studs and blush-hued geometric shades.

Spencer and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, pictured with Osorio, carry the same rattan bag in different shades. (Image credit: Aquazzura)

Lady Kitty wears a Brunello Cucinelli mini dress for a sunny day by the sea. (Image credit: Aquazzura)

Spencer and Hilton-Rothschild coordinated their summer basket bags, with Lady Kitty carrying an Aquazzura Belgravia Wicker Vanity Crossbody in brown, while Nicky chose a version with a green leather top and removable strap.

"The magic bubble that was @aquazzura à la Riviera 🫧🪩🫧" Spencer wrote on Instagram. "Loved every moment with you @edgardoaquazzura & @ricardofromportugal 🩵🩵."

Lady Kitty was most recently seen with her younger sisters at the Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in April, wearing a show-stopping red gown while Amelia and Eliza chose black outfits for their red carpet moment. And for Monaco’s Bal de la Rose in March, Spencer stepped out in a Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda gown with a bedazzled corset top and a skirt covered in "needlepoint embroidery inspired by Jacques‑Louis David’s 1789 painting The Loves of Paris and Helen," per the longtime Dolce and Gabbana ambassador.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors