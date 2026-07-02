Amelia and Eliza Spencer Are Serving Tennis Whites at Wimbledon in One of Princess Kate's Favorite Brands

Princess Diana would have celebrated her 65th birthday on Wednesday, July 1, and her twin nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, are keeping her fashion legacy alive. Earl Spencer’s daughters wore very Diana-esque linen vests to the Wimbledon championships on June 30, and they returned for the action on July 2 in breezy white dresses by a Princess Kate-approved brand.

The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of Holland Cooper, and Amelia and Eliza both sported dresses by the British fashion label as they attended day four of the championships.

Joined by Lady Amelia's husband, Greg Mallett, the twins posed outside Centre Court in their coordinating outfits, with Amelia wearing Holland Cooper's crisp Aimee shirt dress. The sleeveless style features a wide belt and full skirt, and she paired her dress with pearl-studded Holland Cooper heels.

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Amelia and Eliza Spencer coordinate in white Holland Cooper dresses on July 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Amelia shares a Pimm's toast with her husband, Greg Mallett, at the Wimbledon championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of accessories, Lady Amelia added delicate gold jewelry and black cat-eye sunglasses to her Wimbledon outfit.

Meanwhile, Lady Eliza, who announced her engagement to boyfriend Channing Millerd last August, added some contrasting pops of black to her tennis whites. She wore Holland Cooper's sleeveless Chatsworth dress, with the sleeveless design featuring princess seams and pockets with a twirly skirt.

Eliza went for black Holland Cooper slingback kitten heels, carrying a black lizard top-handled bag by the British brand and wearing dark shades like her sister.

Mallet poses with his wife and sister-in-law on day four of the tennis championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For their first Wimbledon appearance of 2026 earlier this week, the Spencer sisters went in a different direction, wearing linen sets by Intimissimi. Lady Amelia chose a blue vest and matching linen shorts, while Eliza went with another white outfit in a linen vests and coordinating pants.

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TOPICS Diana