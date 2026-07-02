Amelia and Eliza Spencer Are Serving Tennis Whites at Wimbledon in One of Princess Kate's Favorite Brands
Princess Diana's twin nieces wore winning looks on day four of the championships.
Princess Diana would have celebrated her 65th birthday on Wednesday, July 1, and her twin nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, are keeping her fashion legacy alive. Earl Spencer’s daughters wore very Diana-esque linen vests to the Wimbledon championships on June 30, and they returned for the action on July 2 in breezy white dresses by a Princess Kate-approved brand.
The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of Holland Cooper, and Amelia and Eliza both sported dresses by the British fashion label as they attended day four of the championships.
Joined by Lady Amelia's husband, Greg Mallett, the twins posed outside Centre Court in their coordinating outfits, with Amelia wearing Holland Cooper's crisp Aimee shirt dress. The sleeveless style features a wide belt and full skirt, and she paired her dress with pearl-studded Holland Cooper heels.
In terms of accessories, Lady Amelia added delicate gold jewelry and black cat-eye sunglasses to her Wimbledon outfit.
Meanwhile, Lady Eliza, who announced her engagement to boyfriend Channing Millerd last August, added some contrasting pops of black to her tennis whites. She wore Holland Cooper's sleeveless Chatsworth dress, with the sleeveless design featuring princess seams and pockets with a twirly skirt.
Eliza went for black Holland Cooper slingback kitten heels, carrying a black lizard top-handled bag by the British brand and wearing dark shades like her sister.
For their first Wimbledon appearance of 2026 earlier this week, the Spencer sisters went in a different direction, wearing linen sets by Intimissimi. Lady Amelia chose a blue vest and matching linen shorts, while Eliza went with another white outfit in a linen vests and coordinating pants.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.