Princess Diana’s nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, stepped out for a glamorous night in London at the Royal Academy of Arts’ annual Summer Exhibition at Burlington House. For the celebrity-filled evening, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza pushed the royal fashion boundaries in incredibly sexy outfits that had everyone’s heads turning.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Amelia wore a striking black ruched mini dress, not far off in style from Princess Diana’s iconic revenge dress, with black lace tights for an unexpected pop of style. Black Aquazzura mesh pumps tied the outfit together. Lady Eliza was a Lady in Red in a body skimming red gown with a flash of silver Aquazzura sandals. Matching white shoulder bags from Tory Burch tied the twins’ looks together for a sisterly style moment.

From their older sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, to their aunt, Princess Diana—their father, Earl Spencer, was younger brother to the late Princess of Wales—the family knows how to push the boundaries of royal expectations. While the Spencer sisters are exempt from the royal fashion rules that Princess Kate or Duchess Sophie might have to consider, they have a long legacy of royal fashionistas to follow.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Amelia’s lace tights and minidress were a risqué pairing, while Lady Eliza’s backless, fitted red dress would have made courtiers of the past blush. In our modern world, these fashion statements are fabulous rather than frowned upon, as they would have been during Princess Diana’s royal tenure.

Last year, Lady Amelia Spencer told Marie Claire about her late aunt’s influence and lasting legacy. "I think her presence is always with us in style, but more so in spirit,” Lady Amelia said. “I think she wore elegance with ease and always, you know, led with kindness. The thing what inspires us most is the way she made people feel, you know, with warmth, empathy and authenticity."

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