Prince Harry’s Ex Reportedly Broke Up with Him After Being “Spooked” By Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had two serious girlfriends—Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who, like Meghan, was an actress. After reportedly being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, in 2014 Harry and Cressida were in the midst of their two-year relationship when a book claims that Cressida broke up with Harry after becoming “spooked” in the aftermath of a royal tour undertaken by Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, deciding that the pressure of royal life was just too much for her, The Mirror reports.

After seeing Kate on TV during she and William’s royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, Robert Lacey, writing in his book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry—The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, said that was the last straw for Cressida.

“A rising actress, Cressida did not enjoy the critical remarks that she could hear people making behind her back when she walked down the street in London,” he writes. “She felt that the fame of her relationship put her ‘in a box.’”

Then, in 2014, Lacey continues “she was said to have been ‘completely spooked’ after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with baby George in tow. That was not the way she would want to enjoy her eight-month-old son, she regretfully explained to Harry.”

At the time of their breakup, a friend said “it’s very sad that they have decided to split, but this is a completely amicable separation, and they are remaining the very best of friends.”

Harry went on to meet Meghan in 2016, became engaged in 2017, and married her in 2018. True to the friend’s aforementioned statement, Cressida was in attendance at Harry and Meghan’s wedding. And now Cressida is expecting a baby of her own: she is currently pregnant with her first child with her husband of two years, Harry Wentworth-Stanley.