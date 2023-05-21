Meghan Markle’s Friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ New Series Makes a Crude Joke About Kate Middleton

First, The Little Mermaid , and now a television show shading the Princess of Wales? Apparently, a new show starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas—a friend of Meghan Markle’s—takes quite the risque jab at Kate, multiple outlets report. The show, Citadel (which streams on Amazon Prime), features Chopra Jonas as secret agent Nadia Sinh, and in the show’s third episode this line is (shockingly) delivered : “The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge!” (The Duchess of Cambridge was Kate’s title for over 10 years prior to becoming the Princess of Wales last September.)

Page Six reports that it was evident that Chopra Jonas “was aware that the raunchy remark about Middleton was in the script, as she was reportedly in the scene in which it was uttered.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Citadel premiered on Amazon Prime last month and follows the downfall of a global spy agency that erases the memory of its agents. Chopra Jonas and costar Richard Madden star as two former spies attempting to piece together their pasts and regain their strength to take on a crime organization, Us Weekly reports.



Chopra Jonas was one of the guests at Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding, which took place five years ago this week.

(Image credit: Getty)

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today,” Chopra Jonas told Us Weekly in April 2018. “She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people.”