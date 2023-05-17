‘The Little Mermaid’ Reboot Seems to Shade Catherine, Princess of Wales

Is there a dig at the Princess of Wales in Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake? It seems so: Page Six reports that “the film seems to draw a number of subtle yet plausible comparisons between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the one hand and the two lead characters, Ariel (who is Black in the new version) and Prince Eric (who is white), on the other.”

One scene in particular gets quite literal, the outlet reports—“Ariel has sacrificed her voice in order to get to the surface and [meet] Prince Eric,” an insider who has seen the movie says. “She can’t speak, so he tries to guess her name. His first guess is Diana. His second guess is Catherine, but after [Ariel gives a disgusted] reaction, he [concludes] ‘Okay, definitely not Catherine.’”

No chance it’s by accident, the source says. “Disney would be disingenuous to imply those name choices were coincidental,” they added. (Diana, of course, is a nod to Princess Diana, Harry’s late mother; Catherine is the full name of the Princess of Wales, though she often goes by Kate.)

And, if you’ll remember, Meghan herself identified with the mermaid in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. She recalled watching the classic 1989 animated version during her time in the U.K. after she married Harry in 2018 and said “I went, ‘Oh my God, she falls in love with the prince and because of that she loses her voice,’” Meghan said. “But in the end, she gets her voice back.”

The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26.