Meghan Markle’s Mother Doria Ragland Reportedly Moves into the Sussex Family Guesthouse, Which Is Fine by Prince Harry As He “Loves to Be Mothered”

There’s some exciting news around the Sussex home in Montecito: Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, has reportedly moved in with Prince Harry, Meghan, and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Daily Express reports that Doria has taken up residence in the guesthouse on the grounds of the family’s mansion to avoid a nearly three-hour car journey from her home in Los Angeles to Montecito. “Doria looks fighting fit, but she’s nearly 70 and gets tired of the car tides from her home to see her daughter and grandchildren,” a source speaking to the outlet said. “It takes nearly three hours to drive one way, so it made sense for her to move into the guesthouse. She now spends more time there than in her own house.”

Meghan has always been famously close to her beloved mother, and never more so than this past year, they added. “Doria has really been Meghan’s rock over the past year,” they said. “Not only has she been there for her daughter but [she] has enjoyed helping to look after the grandchildren. Harry adores her as well and loves having her there.”

Doria reportedly also spent the Christmas holidays with the Sussexes at home in Montecito following the family of four’s getaway to Costa Rica, where they visited Zapotal, Nandayure, and Guanacaste in mid- to late December.

“Doria has basically become the mother of the household,” they said. “Harry loves to be mothered, so he finds Doria being there very refreshing. Harry appreciates the warmth and kindness that Doria brings to the family. He doesn’t get that from his side of the family and thinks it important that the children are close with their grandmother.”