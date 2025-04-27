Since Meghan Markle rejoined Instagram at the start of 2025, her children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—have been featured multiple times on the platform. After Lilibet reviewed mom Meghan's jam, the Duchess of Sussex posted sweet photos of both of her children, with their gorgeous red hair standing out in the snaps.

Sharing photos taken with Archie and Lilibet in the garden, Meghan captioned the carousel of photos, "Sunday kind of love…with my little loves." In all 3 pictures, Meghan can be seen spending time with Archie and Lilibet in their rose garden in Montecito.

In the first photo, Lilibet's long red hair is shown from the back. In two subsequent snaps, Prince Archie's slightly darker red hair is shown against the roses. Basically, Archie and Lilibet most definitely take after their father, Prince Harry.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

With the launch of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan—in which Prince Harry makes a brief appearance—the Duchess of Sussex has started sharing more photos and videos clips of her two kids. Princess Lilibet was also included when Duchess Meghan launched her lifestyle brand, As ever.

A post shared by @aseverofficial A photo posted by on

While attending the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada, Prince Harry opened up about his experience raising Lilibet and Archie in California, rather than in England. Speaking to Us Weekly , former rugby player Richie McCaw from New Zealand shared an endearing conversation he'd had with Harry about family. McCaw recalled, "I said, 'How things go?' And he goes, 'Well, life's going on pretty good.'" Prince Harry then reportedly told the rugby player, "Yeah, I can drop the kids off at school...without any issue."

Discussing just how wonderful it was that Prince Harry could have a relatively normal parenting experience in Montecito, McCaw told the outlet, "And hey, we all take that for granted, don't we?...But tough situation to be in...however you look at it."