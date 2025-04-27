Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Vibrant Red Hair Is the Star of Meghan Markle's Latest Instagram Post
The little royals most definitely take after dad Prince Harry.
Since Meghan Markle rejoined Instagram at the start of 2025, her children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—have been featured multiple times on the platform. After Lilibet reviewed mom Meghan's jam, the Duchess of Sussex posted sweet photos of both of her children, with their gorgeous red hair standing out in the snaps.
Sharing photos taken with Archie and Lilibet in the garden, Meghan captioned the carousel of photos, "Sunday kind of love…with my little loves." In all 3 pictures, Meghan can be seen spending time with Archie and Lilibet in their rose garden in Montecito.
In the first photo, Lilibet's long red hair is shown from the back. In two subsequent snaps, Prince Archie's slightly darker red hair is shown against the roses. Basically, Archie and Lilibet most definitely take after their father, Prince Harry.
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
With the launch of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan—in which Prince Harry makes a brief appearance—the Duchess of Sussex has started sharing more photos and videos clips of her two kids. Princess Lilibet was also included when Duchess Meghan launched her lifestyle brand, As ever.
A post shared by @aseverofficial
A photo posted by on
While attending the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada, Prince Harry opened up about his experience raising Lilibet and Archie in California, rather than in England. Speaking to Us Weekly, former rugby player Richie McCaw from New Zealand shared an endearing conversation he'd had with Harry about family. McCaw recalled, "I said, 'How things go?' And he goes, 'Well, life's going on pretty good.'" Prince Harry then reportedly told the rugby player, "Yeah, I can drop the kids off at school...without any issue."
Discussing just how wonderful it was that Prince Harry could have a relatively normal parenting experience in Montecito, McCaw told the outlet, "And hey, we all take that for granted, don't we?...But tough situation to be in...however you look at it."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Former Royal Nanny Opens Up About George, Charlotte, and Louis
"You see how grounded they really are."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Travis Kelce Emerges in Las Vegas Without Taylor Swift
The "Blank Space" singer was nowhere to be seen.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Princess Kate Will "Never" Try to "Outshine" Prince William
According to royal experts, Kate is often forced to act "as a gatekeeper."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Princess Lilibet's Cute American Accent Is on Full Display as She Taste-Tests Mom Meghan Markle's Jam
The little royal gave her honest review in a seriously sweet Instagram video.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Poignant NYC Appearance to Highlight "Heartbreak" No Parent Should Face
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled a powerful memorial to children lost too soon.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince Harry Gave Nephew Prince Louis an Extremely Rare Five-Figure Gift for His Christening
Uncle Harry for the gifting win.
By Kristin Contino
-
Meghan Markle Means Business in a $5,000 Ralph Lauren Linen Suit and Princess Diana's Tennis Bracelet
The Duchess of Sussex delivered spring workwear inspo at the 'TIME'100 Summit.
By Kristin Contino
-
Meghan Markle's Boxed Hair Dye Disaster During the Pandemic Left Her Looking "Elvira-Esque"
"I thought, ‘I'm gonna look just like she does on the box.'"
By Kristin Contino
-
Meghan Markle's White Easter Shirt Dress Is the Ultimate Spring Staple
The Duchess of Sussex wore a breezy button-down style to celebrate the holiday.
By Kristin Contino
-
The "Nerve-Racking" Meeting King Charles's Cousin Had With Princess Diana
"I could have been a complete idiot."
By Amy Mackelden
-
How Princess Eugenie's Easter Sunday Outfit Takes Style Tips From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
From her nude heels to her bodycon dress.
By Amy Mackelden