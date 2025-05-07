Prince Harry Spends Prince Archie's Birthday Honoring Princess Diana's Legacy After Bombshell BBC Interview
"This generation isn’t waiting for permission to lead — they are already doing it."
The Royal Family celebrated two big milestones on Tuesday, May 6, marking the second anniversary of King Charles III's coronation as well as Prince Archie's sixth birthday. The King and Queen unveiled their official coronation portraits to mark the occasion, while proud mom Meghan Markle shared an Instagram photo of little Archie on his golden birthday. For Prince Harry, the day also meant honoring a cause that's close to his heart.
The Duke of Sussex traveled to Las Vegas to support the Diana Award, the only charity created in honor of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Tuesday also marked the duke's first public appearance since his headline-making BBC interview last week, in which Harry discussed losing his appeal to reinstate his police protection in the U.K.—and his strained relationship with The King.
Prince Harry joined the Diana Award's CEO, Tessy Ojo— along with two Diana Award winners, Sikander ‘Sonny’ Khan and Christina Williams—to launch the charity's Pledge to Invest youth leadership initiative.
"This generation isn’t waiting for permission to lead— they are already doing it," the Duke of Sussex said during the panel discussion. "They bring emotional intelligence, social awareness, and an honesty about mental health that previous generations struggled to express. What sets them apart isn’t just their boldness, but their refusal to settle for the status quo."
He also praised today's youth for having "more empathy" than he's "ever seen before," adding when the younger generation will "stand up for themselves and stand up in their communities, that is what we need."
Last week, the Duke of Sussex spoke out after losing his years-long battle to reinstate his taxpayer-funded security in the U.K. In an official statement, Harry said he was "devastated" by the outcome of the case.
A photo posted by on
He also told the BBC that his father, King Charles, "won't speak to me because of this security stuff." However, the duke expressed a wish to move on from the situation with the Royal Family, noting he did "not know how much longer" The King has to live.
"I would love reconciliation with my family," Prince Harry said. "There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
