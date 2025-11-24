Princess Diana's Brother Takes Action After BBC Made "Utterly Outrageous" Claims About the Earl Not "Revealing the Truth" Regarding His Sister
Charles Spencer and Andy Webb, the author of 'Dianarama,' have reached out to the BBC with a complaint about its coverage.
With November 20 marking the 30-year anniversary of Princess Diana's bombshell BBC Panorama interview, the 1995 TV special has once again been making headlines. But Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has taken issue with how the network covered the anniversary, and has reached out with a formal complaint in conjunction with the author of a new book about the BBC's Panorama coverup.
In 1996, Earl Spencer was approached by journalist Martin Bashir in an attempt to gain access to Diana. The disgraced broadcaster's tactics included showing Spencer false bank statements and other documents in order to lure Diana into speaking with him for Panorama—an interview that had devastating effects on the princess.
Earl Spencer spoke with author Andy Webb for his new book Dianarama, and the two reached out to the BBC last week after an article falsely claimed that Spencer "waited 25 years before revealing the truth" about Bashir.
According to the Times, Webb wrote, "Earl Spencer has confirmed that he shares my sense of astonishment at the BBC’s actions." The documentary filmmaker continued that the earl "formally associates himself with my complaint to you," adding, "Your allegation that Earl Spencer 'waited 25 years before revealing the truth’ is utterly outrageous.'"
On Friday night, the BBC corrected its article, which stated that Earl Spencer never spoke out about Bashir's actions decades ago. However, as documented in Dianarama, Spencer did contact the BBC's then-director, Mark Thompson, in 2005 expressing that he had documents and notes taken in his "own hand" that "prove Panorama’s role in this matter to have been less than honest."
Thompson claims to have never received the letter, which was released in 2022 and, per the Times, contains "a BBC stamp that said 'Governance and Accountability correspondence,' indicating that it was, however, read by senior staff at the corporation."
Per the outlet, "A BBC insider said the false claim was 'a mistake, not a conspiracy,' and that the complaint had been 'looked at very quickly.'"
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.