Princess William Teases Taylor Swift Wedding Invitation and Reveals Kate and Charlotte’s Favorite Songs

Prince William and his kids showed they were certified Swifties after attending the Eras Tour in London, and in a new interview on the U.K.’s Heart Radio “Heart Breakfast” show, he insinuated that he might be heading to the celebrity wedding of the year.

When asked by co-hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden if he had “got an invite” to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming nuptials, the Prince of Wales gave a cheeky “no comment” response that made the radio personalities gasp.

“I’m hoping and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see," Prince William added. He went on to dedicate a song to his daughter, with Thurston saying, “This is for Charlotte, we know she's listening in the car on the school run.”

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Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte snap a photo with Swift during the Eras Tour in 2024. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

The Prince of Wales said that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were both big fans of Swift, but that Charlotte especially was “obsessed” with the pop star. “We went to see her on her Eras Tour and it was amazing,” he said.

“It was at Wembley, so we had a box, so we were watching from up there, which is quite a long way from the actual action’s happening, but the atmosphere was so incredible,” Prince William said. “You could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing, so it was brilliant.”

Prince George also came along for the family’s big night out, but Princess Kate had to miss the concert while she was recovering from cancer treatment.

Prince William on Heart Radio A photo posted by on

If there was one song he could listen to for the rest of his life, William said he couldn’t pick, but said he likes “dance songs” and “motivational” music. And as for the Princess of Wales’s favorite songs, William revealed that she’s a fan of Raye and requested her hit “Where Is My Husband.”

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“Love a bit of Raye. Where's my husband?” the Prince of Wales said. “As my wife calls, keeps asking, ‘Where IS my husband?’”